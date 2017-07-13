Kike Hernández y Mariana Vicente se comprometen

I’m going to marry the woman of my dreams!!!!!! Words can’t do justice to express how happy and excited I am to marry this amazing woman! Mariana you are so much more to me than just my absolute best friend and the love of my life!!! I admire how incredibly talented you are, it’s truly amazing how great your are at everything you do! From the hard work and dedication to being the best fur baby mommy I could ever ask for!! I don’t think I’d ever met a more genuine person than you, you make me want to be a better person. As a matter of fact, you already make me a better person!! Cannot wait to grow old with you and spend the rest of my life with you because I know that it’ll be a life full of laughter, checking you out every single day and the best thing in the world; kissing you goodnight and good morning! Te amo incondicionalmente mi fiancé (Beyoncé para los que le da trabajo decir esa palabra como a mí)! Tú y yo, en las buenas y en las malas, FOREVER!!! 💍🍾🥂

A post shared by Kike Hernández (@kikehndez) on Jul 13, 2017 at 12:45pm PDT