Miles de botellas de agua fueron desechadas en un solar vacío en Dorado

It’s true: thousands of water bottles sitting in an empty field in Dorado, Puerto Rico. After I posted about it earlier today someone drove out there & took this video. Location: road 693, toward the beach after you pass Krispy Kreme FEMA is getting back to me with details. This is what they’ve told me so far: “Right now or legal department is reviewing the information that has been made public in the last few days regarding the expired water originally purchased as part of FEMA disaster preparedness operations, that was supposed to be disposed and recycled and now it appears to be in a field in Dorado, PR. We hope to have more concise information by close of business today.”