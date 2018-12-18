Los vestuarios con los que Miss Filipinas ganó el concurso
La corona del Miss Universo 2018 fue para la representante de Filipinas, Catriona Gray.
Una noche para la historia. La edición del Miss Universo 2018 será recordada como la primera en la que se habló abiertamente de la equidad sexual, tanto que permitió la participación de Ángela Ponce, la primera transgénero en participar en el certamen, aunque no lograra avanzar a la ronda de las 20 semifinalistas.
Cuando comenzó el concurso de belleza universal, hace dos semanas, Catriona con pocos seguidores en su cuenta de Instagram, y solo en dos semanas en el Miss Universo, la joven de 24 años llegó a casi dos millones de seguidores.
Así fueron sus vestuarios para este certamen
1.- El vestido de lava de Miss Filipinas.
2.- Éste fue uno de los favoritos.
View this post on Instagram
IBONG ADARNA 🧡🇵🇭 The Blazing Siren by @maktumang My preliminary gown was inspired by the 'Ibong Adarna': a prominent Filipino folklore that is a mythologicalnous bird. Story goes, the Ibong Adarna's enchanting voice can enable complete healing to anyone who hears it. Some artists liken it to the mythological Phoenix where it recurrently regenerates itself by arising amidst a spectacle of flames and candescence. This makes it a fitting symbol of resilience, rising and rebirth. 🇵🇭🔥 My earrings were designed by me and executed by @tesserajewelry as another ode to the Philippines with the Philippine sun and golden South sea pearls, our national gem. 🇵🇭 Thank you to @maktumang for his amazing craftsmanship and exquisite execution of this gown, to @justine.aliman19 and @ton_lao for styling in @bragaisjojo heels and @tesserajewelry. Thank you to mamang @hairbybrentsales and @jellyeugenio for teaching me to slay my hair and makeup! And to @carlosbuendiajr, the man behind my walk 🌋 I love you all!!!
3.- La joven enamoró a los jueces desde un inicio.
4.- No solamente por su impresionante belleza.
5.- Y sus increíbles vestuarios.
View this post on Instagram
Another one of my favourite outfits in my @missuniverse wardrobe from @jearsond in handmade burda callado Pinya silk top of LUMBAN LAGUNA, T'nalak belt and hand painted sampaguita skirt by Jeffrey Catuira 🇵🇭💛 Styled by @justine.aliman19 wearing @jearsond @bragaisjojo @callihandbags ✨
6.- También por su inteligencia y carisma.
7.- El fin, fue una increíble opción como ganadora.
View this post on Instagram
National Thai Day at @missuniverse ✨ Just finished my media interviews with @entertainmenttonight Thailand and PPTV Channel. Wearing one of my favourite pieces in my MU wardrobe by @jearsond made with modern T'nalak fabric from the Land of the Dreamweavers, South Cotabato. 😍🇵🇭 Styled by @justine.aliman19 in @uberfinds earrings, @callihandbags clutch and @louboutinworld heels (thanks @hairbybrentsales) 💛