7 reglas que Kate Middleton rompió logrando enfurecer a la reina Isabel ll

Let’s take a look at Kate’s outfits from previous Order of the Garter services. 1. Kate’s first Order of The Garter service was in 2008. She wore an unidentified black polka dot skirt suit, Philip Treacy hat and black satin pumps. 2. In 2011, she wore a Katherine Hooker Buxton dress with matching Buxton coat and a Racheal Trevor Morgan hat. She also had a pair of Rupert Sanderson Malone shoes in grey suede and a silver grey clutch bag. To accessorise she added diamond stud earrings from the Kiki McDonough ‘Grace’ collection. 3. In 2012, Kate wore an Alexander McQueen coat dress in cream, which she wore to the 2011 Trooping the Colour service. She paired it with the Reiss ‘peacock’ dress, LK Bennett ‘sledge’ pumps and ‘Natalie’ clutch, Jane Corbett hat and Kiki McDonough earrings. 4. In 2014, Kate wore a blue coat by Christopher Kane, a lock & co hat and carried her L.K Bennett ‘Natalie’ clutch. Her nude heels are by Jimmy Choo in the ‘Gilbert’ style and she accessorised with her topaz drop earrings. 5. In 2016, Kate wore a red coat dress by Catherine Walker, with a matching red dress underneath. Her shoes are Gianvito Rossi pumps in red suede, her bag was by Alexander McQueen and a bespoke hat by Sylvia Fletcher for Lock and Co. She accessorised with a Mappin & Webb Empress Pendant, Her diamond bracelet (a gift from Prince Charles) and her bespoke Robinson Pelham oak leaf earrings.

