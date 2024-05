¿Se podrán ver auroras boreales esta noche?

5/10 update: The 1st of several CMEs reached Earth @ 12:37 pm EDT on 5/10. The CME was very strong & SWPC quickly issued a series of geomagnetic storm warnings. SWPC observed G4 conditions @ 1:39 pm EDT (G3 a@ 1:08 pm EDT).



