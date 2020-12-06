Trump anuncia que Rudy Giuliani da positivo al COVID-19

El presidente de los Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, publicó hoy, domingo, que el exalcalde de la Ciudad de Nueva York Rudolph William Louis "Rudy" Giuliani dio positivo al COVID-19.

"@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!", comentó Trump.

.@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2020

Sin embargo, Giuliani no ha publicado ninguna declaración en respecto a su diagnostico.

Cabe recordar que Trump, también, fue positivo al COVID-19 conjunto su esposa, Melania Trump. Asimismo, varios asesores del presidente y su hijo menor, Barron Trump, llegaron a tener el virus.

