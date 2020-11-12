Mujer da a luz a su nieta para cumplir sueño de su hija
Tras años de tratamiento, la pareja estadounidense no había podido tener un hijo así que recibieron una ayuda especial
Una familia de Chicago sacudió las redes sociales al anunciar que recibirían un bebe gestado desde la barriga de su abuela.
Breanna Lockwood y su esposo Aaron, intentaron durante cuatro años someterse a tratamientos de fertilidad para cumplir su sueño de tener un hijo, sin embargo nunca funcionó.
Fue en julio que Lockwood, quién compartió todo su recorrido con la infertilidad y el eventual proceso de embarazo, anunció que su madre sería quien gestaría a través de fertilización in vitro a su hijo.
"Toma una villa criar a un niño, pero para algunos toma una villa tener uno", escribió.
They say, “It takes a village to raise a child”, but for some it can take a village to HAVE a child… ⠀ ⠀ We are happy to announce, finally, …⠀ BABY LOCKWOOD IS ON THE WAY! ⠀ ⠀ Made with a lot of love, and a little bit of science…⠀ Baby Lockwood will be brought into this world via GESTATIONAL CARRIER, and this little miracle’s carrier is quite a special one. ⠀ ⠀ MY MOM.⠀ My mom will be carrying and delivering our baby!⠀ ⠀ The biggest supporter in my life is giving us our biggest blessing. My beautiful mama is carrying her first grandchild, Aaron and my biological child, as a gestational carrier!⠀ ⠀ Aaron and I had our reproductive DNA taken, fertilized, tested, and frozen via IVF, as my mom breezed through every preliminary test she took, to be able to give us this gift. Defying the odds at 51 years old, she’s pushing reproductive science out of the box, as ONE of only a handful of surrogates NATIONWIDE to deliver their grandchild via gestational surrogacy!⠀ ⠀ The trials and tribulations of infertility was undoubtedly the hardest venture we have had to face in our lives. ⠀ ⠀ In short that included…⠀ ⠀ 1311 days⠀ 476 injections⠀ 64 blood draws⠀ 7 surgical procedures ⠀ 3 rounds of harvesting eggs⠀ 19 frozen embryos ⠀ 8 IVF frozen embryo transfers total⠀ 4 failed embryo transfers⠀ 1 singleton miscarriage⠀ 1 twin miscarriage ⠀ 1 ectopic pregnancy ⠀ Countless tears⠀ ⠀ Sharing this adventure with my mom has been the most unique and amazing experience. Surrogacy is truly the most selfless gift. She is the pure example of “you would do anything for your kids”, and if i can even be half of the mother she is, I know i’m doing something right…⠀ ⠀ I want to give a special thanks to Dr. Kaplan with @fertilitycentersofillinois for his compassion and care in this field.⠀ ⠀ Baby Lockwood we can’t wait to meet you…⠀ See you in November!
Fue entonces hace unos días que finalmente la mujer de 51 años dio a luz a una saludable niña.
Según explicó la mujer, ella y su esposo tomaron su ADN reproductivo, lo fertilizaron, examinaron y congelaron, todo a través de médicos y especialistas.
Luego de que su madre pasara todos los exámenes necesarios para aprobar que fuera la gestora del bebé, pudo recibir el embrión.