Carbofobia: ¿Qué tan riesgosa puede ser?

View this post on Instagram

The Keto diet is a very low-carb, high-fat diet meal plan that involves drastically reducing carbohydrate intake and replacing it with fat. This reduction in carbs puts your body into a metabolic state called ketosis.⁠ Your body becomes incredibly efficient at burning fat for energy.⁠ Click the link in the bio to get started👆⁠ °⁠ °⁠ °⁠ #yourketo #yourketodiet #ketofriendly #ketomealplan #nutritiontips #weightloss #like #follow #healthychoises #mealplan #nocarbs #healthydiet #lowcarb