Citas legendarias de la jueza del Supremo federal Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, was a fierce soft spoken champion of gender equality. We thank you for your dedication to getting into good trouble. Thank you for your dedication to advancing women’s rights and being a staunch advocate for social justice. Thank you, for showing us the way. We’ll pick up the fight from here. #notoriousrbg #ruthbaderginsburg #RIPRBG #JusticeRBG #breakingnews