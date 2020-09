Así han cambiado las rutinas, compras y productos de belleza en 2020

View this post on Instagram

Who’s ready to get ✨glowing✨ with the Prism Duo? 🤩Once Weekly: Start with Prism Facial. Apply a thick layer and relax while this jelly mask exfoliates with Fruit-based AHA’s including Blueberry Lactic Acid and Sugarcane Glycolic. 🌙 Nightly: Apply Prism Serum to maintain your glow with gentle Fruit-based AHA exfoliation and Vegan Sodium Hyaluronate – an advanced form of Hyaluronic Acid that sinks deeply into skin for superior hydration. 🦄The Pay Off? Ultra-smooth skin, reduced and clarified pores, and increased hydration all week long.✨😱✨ Find both at @Sephora ✨