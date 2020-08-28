VIDEOS: Impresionantes imágenes capturadas por avión que entró al ojo del huracán Laura
El huracán Laura alcanzó la Categoría 4
Un avión de la Administración Nacional Oceánica y Atmosférica de los Estados Unidos (NOAA, por sus siglas en inglés) se adentró al ojo del devastador huracán Laura que alcanzó la categoría 4 y golpeó fuertemente ciudades de Luisiana.
El cazahuracanes de la NOAA, Nick Underwood, compartió los videos tomados desde el avión Kermit, donde en tiempo real se demuestra la fuerza del huracán Laura. Underwood indicó que se realizaron cinco vuelos dentro del sistema.
#NOAA42 made five passes into Hurricane #Laura today. Central pressure dropped and wind speeds increased with each pass. Here's a time lapse of our 5th pass entirely.
Stadium effect really coming into form. #Laura is now Category 4.
Follow @NHC_Atlantic for updates. #FlyNOAA pic.twitter.com/lkcL6vEGdr
— Tropical Nick Underwood (@TheAstroNick) August 26, 2020
Underwood también capturó fotografías del sistema atmosférico mientras se movía por el Golfo de México.
Una gráfica de la NOAA también logró capturar la intensa actividad eléctrica del sistema.
Kermit (#NOAA42) flew through Hurricane #Laura FIVE times today. Here's a time lapse of our second pass up through the beginning for our third.
A pass in and out of a hurricane is called a "penetration" or a "penny". Five pennies today takes my career total to 61.#FlyNOAA pic.twitter.com/IqajXPbosQ
— Tropical Nick Underwood (@TheAstroNick) August 26, 2020
Los vientos del huracán alcanzaron una velocidad de hasta 241 km/h (150 mph). No fue sino 11 horas después de que tocara tierra que Laura finalmente perdió su estatus de huracán tras inundar el norte al norte y dejar daños en Arkansas, e incluso hasta la noche del jueves. Se mantuvo como una tormenta tropical con vientos de 65 km/h (40 mph).
Again all of this flying is to collect the critical data that forecasters need so that we can warn people earlier that a storm is headed their way.
Here’s more video in the eye during our fourth penny. #FlyNOAA pic.twitter.com/POXSxpEdKp
— Tropical Nick Underwood (@TheAstroNick) August 26, 2020
Laura fue la séptima tormenta nombrada en golpear Estados Unidos en el presente año, estableciendo un nuevo récord para recaladas estadounidenses para finales de agosto.
My four favorite photos from today's flight on #NOAA42 into Hurricane #Laura.
Looking east (away from #Laura) and west (toward #Laura) at sunrise, the center of circulation, and the sea state near the center. #FlyNOAA pic.twitter.com/eXTV02HANC
— Tropical Nick Underwood (@TheAstroNick) August 25, 2020