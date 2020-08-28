VIDEOS: Impresionantes imágenes capturadas por avión que entró al ojo del huracán Laura

El huracán Laura alcanzó la Categoría 4

Por Metro Puerto Rico

Un avión de la Administración Nacional Oceánica y Atmosférica de los Estados Unidos (NOAA, por sus siglas en inglés) se adentró al ojo del devastador huracán Laura que alcanzó la categoría 4 y golpeó fuertemente ciudades de Luisiana.

El cazahuracanes de la NOAA, Nick Underwood, compartió los videos tomados desde el avión Kermit, donde en tiempo real se demuestra la fuerza del huracán Laura. Underwood indicó que se realizaron cinco vuelos dentro del sistema.

Underwood también capturó fotografías del sistema atmosférico mientras se movía por el Golfo de México.

Una gráfica de la NOAA también logró capturar la intensa actividad eléctrica del sistema.

Los vientos del huracán alcanzaron una velocidad de hasta 241 km/h (150 mph). No fue sino 11 horas después de que tocara tierra que Laura finalmente perdió su estatus de huracán tras inundar el norte al norte y dejar daños en Arkansas, e incluso hasta la noche del jueves. Se mantuvo como una tormenta tropical con vientos de 65 km/h (40 mph).

Laura fue la séptima tormenta nombrada en golpear Estados Unidos en el presente año, estableciendo un nuevo récord para recaladas estadounidenses para finales de agosto.

