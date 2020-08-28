VIDEOS: Impresionantes imágenes capturadas por avión que entró al ojo del huracán Laura

Un avión de la Administración Nacional Oceánica y Atmosférica de los Estados Unidos (NOAA, por sus siglas en inglés) se adentró al ojo del devastador huracán Laura que alcanzó la categoría 4 y golpeó fuertemente ciudades de Luisiana.

El cazahuracanes de la NOAA, Nick Underwood, compartió los videos tomados desde el avión Kermit, donde en tiempo real se demuestra la fuerza del huracán Laura. Underwood indicó que se realizaron cinco vuelos dentro del sistema.

#NOAA42 made five passes into Hurricane #Laura today. Central pressure dropped and wind speeds increased with each pass. Here's a time lapse of our 5th pass entirely.

Stadium effect really coming into form. #Laura is now Category 4.

Follow @NHC_Atlantic for updates. #FlyNOAA pic.twitter.com/lkcL6vEGdr

— Tropical Nick Underwood (@TheAstroNick) August 26, 2020