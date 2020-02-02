Viuda de Kobe Bryant recordó a su hija con un desgarrador mensaje en redes sociales
Vanessa Laine destacó el fanatismo que tenía su pequeña por el básquet.
Vanessa Laine, viuda de Kobe Bryant, recordó este domingo a su hija Gianna. Y es que la joven fue una de las víctimas mortales que dejó el terrible accidente de helicóptero en donde murió la estrella de la NBA hace exactamente una semana.
En este contexto, la esposa del basquetbolista compartió una ilustración de la adolescente. Ahí aparece vistiendo una casaca y una camiseta de Los Angeles Lakers con el número 24, el dorsal que inmortalizó su padre en la franquicia de la NBA.
Vanessa también escribió un sentido mensaje dedicado a Gianni. La pareja de Kobe Bryant destacó el fanatismo que tenía la pequeña por el básquet, deporte que deseaba practicar profesionalmente.
“Ver a mi bebé sonreír y volver a ser feliz con una pelota de baloncesto debajo del brazo, envuelta en amor, acaba de calentar mi corazón. ¡Gracias por esto, @_vivalareina (la ilustradora)! Mi Gigi”, expresó Laine.
Desde el fallecimiento de Koby Bryant, Gianni y otras siete personas, Vanessa Laine ha preferido guardar silencio. Recién, el pasado miércoles compartió en extenso mensaje de agradecimiento por todas las muestras de cariño y solidaridad.
“Mis chicas y yo queremos agradecer a los millones de personas que han mostrado apoyo y amor durante este horrible momento. Gracias por todas las oraciones. Definitivamente los necesitamos. Estamos completamente devastados por la repentina pérdida de mi adorado esposo, Kobe, el asombroso padre de nuestros hijos; y mi hermosa y dulce Gianna, una hija amorosa, reflexiva y maravillosa, y una hermana increíble para Natalia, Bianka y Capri”, escribió Laine en Instagram y añadió un foto de todos los miembros de la familia.
My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️
