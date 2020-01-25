Tras su renuncia a la realeza: Hilary Clinton demostró su apoyo a Meghan Markle con potente mensaje feminista
La duquesa lleva una nueva vida en Canadá.
Tras la renuncia de Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry a la realeza británica, muchos se preguntan cómo alcanzará la pareja su independencia económica. Y tal parece, que ya cuentan con aliados cruciales para poder vivir bien.
Entre ellos se encuentra Hilary Clinton. Y es que la excandidata presidencial de los Estados Unidos mostró públicamente su apoyo directo a la duquesa de Sussex. Lo anterior a través de sus redes sociales.
Apenas días después de la mudanza de Meghan a Canadá, Clinton publicó una frase de la duquesa con la que mostró el afecto que tiene hacia su familia.
Meghan Markle y Hilary Clinton consolidaron su amistad
“Las mujeres no necesitan encontrar una voz. Tienen una voz. Necesitan sentirse capacitadas para usarla y se debe alentar a las personas a escuchar”, dice la frase que compartió la ex primera dama bajo la firma de Meghan.
La amistad de entre las dos mujeres nació de una visita que realizó Clinton a Londres. Ahí conoció a los duques de Sussex en su residencia de Frogmore Cottage.
Sin embargo, la admiración mutua parece haber nacido antes. Esto ya que Clinton había mostrado su apoyo a la ex actriz luego de las polémicas desatadas por los ataques que los tabloides habían desatado.