Incendios en Australia se ven desde el espacio

Actualmente hay 142 incendios ardiendo a lo largo de la costa este de Australia.

Los incendios catastróficos que están devastando grandes extensiones de Australia, fueron captados en satélites de la NASAEarth. 

Estas imágenes satelitales pueden ayudar al gobierno australiano a la hora de tomar decisiones que salven vidas.  pueden . Actualmente hay 142 incendios ardiendo a lo largo de la costa este de Australia.

Unos 5 millones de hectáreas (12,35 millones de acres) de tierra han sido calcinados en todo el país por los incendios, que han matado a nueve personas y destruido más de 1.000 viviendas. Además, se cree que miles de koalas pudieran haber muerto en un área azotada por estos incendios forestales.

