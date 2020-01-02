Incendios en Australia se ven desde el espacio

View this post on Instagram

These photos are from the Himawari 8 satellite, showing the 142 fires still burning along the eastern Australian coastline. The most southern fire is the Currowan bushfire – spanning 50,000 hectares – and is one of the 60 still out of control. Meanwhile, Sydney is covered in hazardous smoke with days until the chance of reprieve. 😷 This is not normal. This is climate change. #ClimateEmergency #ThisIsClimateChange #ClimateCrisis #ClimateStrike #AustralianBushfires #bushfires #NSWfires #nswbushfires