Incendios en Australia se ven desde el espacio
Actualmente hay 142 incendios ardiendo a lo largo de la costa este de Australia.
Los incendios catastróficos que están devastando grandes extensiones de Australia, fueron captados en satélites de la NASAEarth.
Estas imágenes satelitales pueden ayudar al gobierno australiano a la hora de tomar decisiones que salven vidas. pueden . Actualmente hay 142 incendios ardiendo a lo largo de la costa este de Australia.
Unos 5 millones de hectáreas (12,35 millones de acres) de tierra han sido calcinados en todo el país por los incendios, que han matado a nueve personas y destruido más de 1.000 viviendas. Además, se cree que miles de koalas pudieran haber muerto en un área azotada por estos incendios forestales.
These photos are from the Himawari 8 satellite, showing the 142 fires still burning along the eastern Australian coastline. The most southern fire is the Currowan bushfire – spanning 50,000 hectares – and is one of the 60 still out of control. Meanwhile, Sydney is covered in hazardous smoke with days until the chance of reprieve. 😷 This is not normal. This is climate change. #ClimateEmergency #ThisIsClimateChange #ClimateCrisis #ClimateStrike #AustralianBushfires #bushfires #NSWfires #nswbushfires
Catastrophic fires are ravaging large swaths of Australia, as seen in this image taken on Jan. 1 by one of our @NASAEarth observation instruments. Fire management officials can use satellite data like this to make life-saving decisions: https://t.co/22UjnM1LRS pic.twitter.com/gf4zeGvnLn
