Se forma la tormenta Fernand

MIAMI — Se forma la tormenta tropical Fernand en el Golfo de México y se emite una alerta para la costa noreste de México.

NEW: Satellite wind data indicate that Tropical Storm #Fernand has formed in the SW Gulf of Mexico. The Tropical Storm Warning has been expanded for the coast of northeast Mexico and is now in effect from Barra del Tordo to the Mouth of the Rio Grande. https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/6KYNRWciCz

— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 3, 2019