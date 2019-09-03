Se forma la tormenta Fernand

Emitieron una alerta para la costa noreste de México

Por AP

MIAMI — Se forma la tormenta tropical Fernand en el Golfo de México y se emite una alerta para la costa noreste de México.

Pendientes para la ampliación de esta historia

Huracán Juliette se convierte en categoría 3

El sistema se encuentra en el Pacífico

