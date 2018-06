Afloran los sentimientos en felicitaciones en el Día de Padres

Papa's boy 💙 Pedro actually delivered Salvador at our home in PR when I went into early labor. He weighed only 3 lbs but was born healthy. One for the story books and they share a special bond because of it. He is our miracle baby 💙🙏🏽 thank you Pedro for being a super Dad and rising up to literally every occasion! We love you! Where there is great love there are miracles 🙏🏽❤️

A post shared by Jessica Rodriguez (@coamexsol) on Jun 17, 2018 at 5:55am PDT