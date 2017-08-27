Houston amanece inundado tras continuo paso de Harvey

La onda tropical se mantiene sobre el estado

Por Metro Puerto Rico
Foto: DoubleHorn
Houston amanece inundado tras continuo paso de Harvey

Houston, una ciudad un poco costanera en el estado de Texas, está sufriendo grandemente las consecuencias que continúa dejando la ahora tormenta tropical Harvey, según denuncias en las redes sociales.

Con expresos, calles, edificios, casas y urbanizaciones bajo agua, el gobernador de Texas Greg Abbott dijo hoy desplegó botes y helicópteros para apoyar en los rescates de las zonas Houston y partes del Este del estado donde hubo inundaciones repentinas tras el paso de Harvey.

El gobernador también explicó que no podía estar “más agradecido” por la ayuda del gobierno federal y del presidente Donald Trump.

Por su parte, Brock Long, director de la Agencia Federal de Manejo de Desastres, mencionó hoy que el huracán Harvey es un “suceso histórico” y que la oficina estará en las zonas más afectadas de Texas “por años”.

Long declaró en el programa “State of the Union” de CNN que casi 5.000 personas del gobierno federal están en misiones de búsqueda y rescate. Agregó que muchas personas siguen llegando a los refugios.

Vea los destrozos e inundaciones:

Loading...
Revisa el siguiente artículo