Houston amanece inundado tras continuo paso de Harvey

Houston, una ciudad un poco costanera en el estado de Texas, está sufriendo grandemente las consecuencias que continúa dejando la ahora tormenta tropical Harvey, según denuncias en las redes sociales.

Con expresos, calles, edificios, casas y urbanizaciones bajo agua, el gobernador de Texas Greg Abbott dijo hoy desplegó botes y helicópteros para apoyar en los rescates de las zonas Houston y partes del Este del estado donde hubo inundaciones repentinas tras el paso de Harvey.

El gobernador también explicó que no podía estar “más agradecido” por la ayuda del gobierno federal y del presidente Donald Trump.

Por su parte, Brock Long, director de la Agencia Federal de Manejo de Desastres, mencionó hoy que el huracán Harvey es un “suceso histórico” y que la oficina estará en las zonas más afectadas de Texas “por años”.

Long declaró en el programa “State of the Union” de CNN que casi 5.000 personas del gobierno federal están en misiones de búsqueda y rescate. Agregó que muchas personas siguen llegando a los refugios.

Vea los destrozos e inundaciones:

This is real, unfortunately. Crazy flooding in Houston. Hope everyone there is able to stay safe. pic.twitter.com/yAdmejCmRt — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) August 27, 2017

#KHOU11 #Harvey Here's a glimpse of Buffalo Bayou which has turned into Buffalo Bayou "Lake" on this Sunday morning… pic.twitter.com/A448X11jrM — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) August 27, 2017

Water is seeping into the studio from Buffalo Bayou. About to move broadcast to second floor. #Harvey #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/LH80mf2uql — Janelle Bludau (@JanelleKHOU) August 27, 2017

This is Houston. I-45 is flooded. pic.twitter.com/X0mSeQTT8c — Suvro Banerji (@suvCBS) August 27, 2017

Large sinkhole opens up in Rosenberg, Texas, southwest of Houston, amid historic flooding from #Harvey https://t.co/IkseYOVklN pic.twitter.com/6QRakK4xaH — ABC News (@ABC) August 27, 2017

No, this isn't the Everglades. Someone is traveling the flooded streets of Houston on an airboat. #Harvey2017 #HurricaneHarvey pic.twitter.com/8GdveNxEtV — Cori Coffin (@CoriC_KVUE) August 27, 2017

#Houston Med Center underwater, septic issue causing flooding in Ben Taub basement. Affecting food and supplies @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/ZIyUfnvJ9y — Marla Carter (@MarlaABC13) August 27, 2017

View of downtown Houston right now, from Instagram https://t.co/7wSWxM1z9s pic.twitter.com/ffkDkSdOK1 — Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) August 27, 2017