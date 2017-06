Lo que pasa cuando tu selfie se convierte en meme

Happy anniversary! ❤️ Can't believe it's been 5 whole years. I'm going to attempt to live stream tonight on the YouTubes to celebrate - keep an eye on my twitter to know when that happens! I've never done it before so it could go horribly wrong...we'll see! #5YearsOfOverlyAttachedGirlfriend EDIT: going live at 6:00pm Central Time! Link in my bio to my channel - see you there! 😀🔪

