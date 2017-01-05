Su esposo la llamaba “vaca” y ella sorprende con su transformación
La joven madre batalló con una depresión postparto y la infidelidad de su esposo.
Una mujer se 34 años perdió más de 100 libras de peso luego que descubrió el engaño de sus esposo por mensajes entre este y su amante a través de Facebook en los que la llamaban “vaca”.
De acuerdo con varios medios internacionales, Betsy Ayala, de 34 años de edad, desde niña batalló con el sobrepeso, pero el panorama se complicó cuando dio a luz a su hija Isabella, en 2013. Para ese entonces llegó a pesar 260 libras.
“Después de que tuve a mi hija estaba más gorda que nunca y sufría de depresión posparto y ansiedad”, indicó la mujer al Daily Mail.
Fue entonces que seis meses más tarde, Ayala tuvo que lidiar la infidelidad de su esposo con el que llevaba 14 años de casada. Pero esta experiencia fue lo que motivó a hacer cambios en su dieta. “En ese momento todo mi mundo se vino abajo”, dijo la mujer a People en Español.
La pareja se divorció, pero hasta el día de hoy, Ayala agradece a su exesposo el “bullying”. Asegura que lo perdonó, ya que su actitud la ayudó a conocerse a ella misma.
