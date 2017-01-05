Su esposo la llamaba “vaca” y ella sorprende con su transformación

Happy Transformation Tuesday!!!!! I was looking through my pics and realized these two pictures were taken in the exact same spot 3 years apart 😦 it's one of the most exciting and scariest things to think that one year from this moment your life could be completely different than it is today. I think the scary part is we think we have no control over life but to a certain extent that is just not true. You can't expect greatness out of life if you are not willing to strive for greatness in yourself. We want 100% from our lives but are we giving 100% to our lives? In a couple of weeks it will be a brand new year ... I'm so excited to see what my 2017 will look like 😁 ..... "The new year means nothing if you're still in love with your comfort zone" ✌🏼️👑🐝💋❤️ ------------------------------------------------ #transformationtuesday #you #ownit #lightthematch #alwaysinpursuit #queenb #iamherbalife #iamofthislife #100lbs #fueledbyherbalife #watchme #orjoinme #livethelifeyoulove #lovethelifeyoulive #wellnesscocach #healthcoach #herbalife24 #fitmom #fitchick #mommieswholift #bestlifeever #transformation #fitspo #noexcuses #motivation #weightloss #weightlosstransformation #joinmyteam #beforeandafter

A photo posted by Betsy Ayala ⬇️ 103 Lbs (@queen_b_b) on Dec 13, 2016 at 10:04am PST