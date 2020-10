Diseñadora Stella Nolasco realiza alianza en contra de la violencia a la mujer

View this post on Instagram

Introducing an exclusive: the SER MUJER tee features a new custom graphic on luxe, plush, long-lasting bamboo cotton – created to support the movement to end women's violence. A portion of the purchase price from every limited-edition tee sold will benefit Casa Protegida Julia de Burgos, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing shelter, protection and support to women survivors of domestic violence and their children. @casa.juliadeburgos #sermujerbystella #casajuliadeburgos #stellanolasco www.stellanolasco.shop link in bio ⬆️