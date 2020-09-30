Pastora estadounidense se convierte en 'stripper'

View this post on Instagram

Okay people! Moving to California is the next step for our family and our goal is to move there this summer (yesss!!!!), and we are in need of 2 things: 1. A kickass job for the one-and-only John 2. A house Fulfilling #1 will make #2 a lot easier. So do you have any connections in SoCal? We are wanting to live in Dana Point, so a job in or near Dana Point would be ideal. The job for John can be local or remote. Some things about John: He is a natural leader. He has promoted easily and quickly wherever he has worked. He is SO good with humans. He's funny. He's brilliant as hell. He has a background in education and finance. And he's good at so many things! He loves coaching people, all things health and fitness, has co-founded his own business, and genuinely cares for the well-being of humans and businesses. He is the best thing that can happen to a business / team / organization / human. Let me know if you know of any job openings in SoCal or that are remote! As for housing, we've been looking at Zillow but are also open to any personal connections. We are looking to rent a house (not an apartment/townhome) and would love to live in a home that's filled with love and good energy. If you have a house in or near Dana Point or know someone who does, let me know! We don't know how all this is going to happen or all the details yet, but we trust this calling on our lives and know that all things will fall into place beautifully. And if you could help make that happen, we would be forever grateful! Here's to going after our dreams and maxing out the joy, possibilities, and abundance that's available to us all!!