Descubre si el té de canela te ayuda a perder peso

I know everyone likes cinnamon mainly during the fall, but I’m crazy for it YEAR ROUND!!😍⁣ ⁣ To me Cinnamon is just the best thing in the world. It makes everything better. 👌🏼⁣ ⁣ Growing up when it was cold at night my mom use to come in my room and bring me a hot Cinnamon tea with milk. It was the best part of my day sometimes. 🙌🏼⁣ ⁣ Maybe that’s what started my obsession with Cinnamon because I love it in every form possible! ⁣ ⁣ Cinnamon rolls, cinnamon tea, cinnamon gum, cinnamon scents for the car, Cinnamon everything!!!🤪⁣ ⁣ When you have a tired day, a sip of cinnamon tea with milk makes it all go away 🤎.⁣ ⁣ Tonight I’m relaxing and unwinding from the busy unpacking days with my cinnamon tea. Thanking God for the little things that bring joy.⁣ ⁣ What do you use to unwind on a tiring day? Let me know below. 🧡🤎