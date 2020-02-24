El título que podrían obtener los padres de Kate Middleton cuando William sea rey
Kate y William pronto serán monarcas del Reino Unido
Los padres de Kate Middleton, Michael y Carole, serían los primeros familiares directo de un rey del Reino Unido sin tener un título real.
View this post on Instagram
Today The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, together with The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre, to meet patients and staff. DMRC Stanford Hall rehabilitates some of the most seriously injured members of the British Armed Forces, whilst also helping to return those who have been injured in the course of training to work. Facilities at the centre includes gyms, swimming and hydrotherapy pools, alongside social spaces and places for relaxation. DMRC Stanford Hall is part of the Defence and National Rehabilitation Centre (DNRC) programme, which was spearheaded by the late Duke of Westminster to provide 21st century clinical rehabilitation for the Armed Forces and the Nation on the Stanford Hall estate — In 2018 The Duke of Cambridge attended a special ceremony as the Defence facility was handed over to the nation by the current The Duke of Westminster. Photos © PA
Kate era una plebeya cuando se casó con el Príncipe William en 2011, pero la pareja se convirtió en duque y duquesa de Cambridge por matrimonio. La boda reunió a dos familias, los Windsor y los Middleton, y ahora el Príncipe Carlos comparte tres nietos con Michael y Carole: el Príncipe George, la Princesa Charlotte y el Príncipe Louis. Sin embargo, esto significa que por primera vez un futuro Rey tiene abuelos sin títulos.
View this post on Instagram
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will undertake an official visit to Ireland 🇮🇪 between Tuesday 3rd March and Thursday 5th March. The visit is at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. Further details will be advised in due course. #RoyalVisitIreland Photo © PA
Christopher Wilson, experto en realeza, habló sobre el tema para el Daily Telegraph diciendo “Michael Middleton es el primer abuelo de un futuro Rey que no lleva un título. De hecho, no desde hace 1,000 años nuestro soberano ha tenido un plebeyo entre sus abuelos. Históricamente, los abuelos de los futuros monarcas han sido de sangre azul con su propio título, el pase de lista a lo largo de los siglos muy salpicado de reyes, príncipes y duques".
Wilson incluso describió cómo se les podría dar un título real "Todo lo que se necesita es que la monarca le indique a su primer ministro que le agradaría escuchar su recomendación de que los Middleton sean elevados a Lores".
Agregó que el Primer Ministro, “a menos que sea sordo, tomaría esta amplia pista y sugeriría brillantemente a su soberano que sería una buena idea ennoblecer a los Middleton”.