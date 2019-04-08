La hermosa amistad que mantienen Emilia Clark y Jason Momoa
En todas las fotografías están en plena carcajada, y por eso los amamos tanto.
Emilia Clark y Jason Momoa
Los famosos, Emilia Clark y Jason Momoa, compartieron cámara en la primera temporada de la serie Game of Thrones. Aunque fue corto el tiempo que el actor interpretó a su personaje, hizo grandes amistades.
Ellos eran la polémica pareja de Daenerys Targaryen y Khal Drogo, una poderosa unión que enamoró a los espectadores. La química entre ambos es tan sincera que sale de pantallas.
Se han convertido en grandes amigos, y no dudan en bromear cada vez que se encuentran. Su relación es tan unida que nos han dejado varios momentos completamente épicos en sus redes sociales.
1.- Siempre están bromeando.
No les importa hacer el ridículo con tal de divertirse.
2.- Sus personalidades son totalmente explosivas.
Tienen un sentido del humor muy similar.
View this post on Instagram
FYI…This is the closest you’ll ever get to me attempting ‘that lift’ from dirty dancing. Yes, my man is sitting. Yes, there’s no lake. And yes, I have no idea I’m NOT being raised above his head. (Id like to take a moment to thank alcohol for giving me courage to attempt this. Ever.) @gameofthrones @prideofgypsies #nooneputsdrogointhecorner #imhavingthetimeofmylife #fyi #thankgodwegotthatmanonathrone #mysunandstarsintheireyes #❤️ #🔥
3.-Siempre están riendo cuando están juntos.
Por ello el tiempo que pasan siempre está lleno de sonrisas.
View this post on Instagram
When life is so good that your sun and stars is in your city…you lose your eyes and gain 5 grins 😁 (and gins) where until now they'd only been one… (*grins- there's always more gins) 🍸 @prideofgypsies YOU ALWAYS MOTHER OF DRAGONS MAIN MAN 😍🐲 #lookoutjonsnowdrogosgotyournumber #happinessishere #hawaiianhakahunkoffunshutsdownlondon 💪🏻🥂🏆
4.- Y haciendo tonterías.
Son dueños y amos del ridículo.
5.- Son los amigos más tiernos.
No dudan en compartir abrazos y emotivos momentos.
View this post on Instagram
Crazy mad insane LOVE for this queen it’s truly like bubbles of giggles are in our bellies when we are together. It’s a shame we don’t get to see each other as much as we would like but when we do i feel like a fucking KHAL love u @emilia_clarke always forever Yer Jalan Atthirari Anni #getreadyhereicome #GOTohana #slaps mahalo @bullchinashope1_ for always taking care of me @cristian.bullinachinashop you make it a home away from home brother. Aloha Drogo
6.- Jason siempre está incluyéndola.
Es una fuerte amistad.
View this post on Instagram
😍😍😍😍😜😜😜😜😜😜😜And then this happened I’m so honored to know these two amazing women queens goddesses @gal_gadot @emilia_clarke Wonder Woman aka amazing mother warrior aka saves my ass all the time in JL And Khalessi aka mother of Fucking dragons aka my boo aka moon of my life Even i have to fanboy out sometimes. #icantbelievetheyloveme #drogodanywonderwoman #boomforeal. Aloha fanboy
7.- Y su química es innegable.
No hay fotografía en la que no estén riendo.
8.- No duda en presumir lo orgulloso que se siente de Emilia.
Es el fan número uno de Emilia Clark.
9.- Jason admira profundamente a sus "reinas".
Su amada esposa, y una de sus amigas más cercanas.
10.- Los años han pasado, pero su amistad es más fuerte.
No dudan en compartir momentos, y ponerse así al corriente.
View this post on Instagram
I FUCKIN LOVE GAME OF THRONES. I am beyond honoured to be apart of this show and am so very proud of all the friends I have met and still continue to keep a tight bond. It’s rare All my aloha to David and Dan for taking a chance on me and in turn getting me to where I am now. Forever DROGO #gameon #mykhaleesi love u @emilia_clarke aloha j
11.- ¿No te encantan sus sonrisas?
Son igual de bromistas, energéticos, y sinceros.
12.- Jason es un amigo siempre orgulloso de Emilia.
Por eso y más, ¡los amamos!