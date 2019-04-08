La hermosa amistad que mantienen Emilia Clark y Jason Momoa

En todas las fotografías están en plena carcajada, y por eso los amamos tanto.

Por Valeria Zurita

Emilia Clark y Jason Momoa

Los famosos, Emilia Clark y Jason Momoa, compartieron cámara en la primera temporada de la serie Game of Thrones. Aunque fue corto el tiempo que el actor interpretó a su personaje, hizo grandes amistades.

Ellos eran la polémica pareja de Daenerys Targaryen y Khal Drogo, una poderosa unión que enamoró a los espectadores. La química entre ambos es tan sincera que sale de pantallas.

Se han convertido en grandes amigos, y no dudan en bromear cada vez que se encuentran. Su relación es tan unida que nos han dejado varios momentos completamente épicos en sus redes sociales.

1.- Siempre están bromeando. 

No les importa hacer el ridículo con tal de divertirse.

2.- Sus personalidades son totalmente explosivas. 

Tienen un sentido del humor muy similar.

3.-Siempre están riendo cuando están juntos. 

Por ello el tiempo que pasan siempre está lleno de sonrisas.

4.- Y haciendo tonterías. 

Son dueños y amos del ridículo.

5.- Son los amigos más tiernos. 

No dudan en compartir abrazos y emotivos momentos.

6.- Jason siempre está incluyéndola. 

Es una fuerte amistad.

7.- Y su química es innegable. 

No hay fotografía en la que no estén riendo.

8.- No duda en presumir lo orgulloso que se siente de Emilia. 

Es el fan número uno de Emilia Clark.

9.- Jason admira profundamente a sus "reinas". 

Su amada esposa, y una de sus amigas más cercanas.

Me and my QUEENS

10.- Los años han pasado, pero su amistad es más fuerte. 

No dudan en compartir momentos, y ponerse así al corriente.

11.- ¿No te encantan sus sonrisas?

Son igual de bromistas, energéticos, y sinceros.

Goofballs @emilia_clarke my khalessi. What a women.

12.- Jason es un amigo siempre orgulloso de Emilia. 

Por eso y más, ¡los amamos!

My khalessi @emilia_clarke When she smiles at you…….

