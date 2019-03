FOTO: Maluma casi besa a Becky G y su novia reacciona con este comentario

View this post on Instagram

I’m so excited to announce that I’ve teamed up with my @popsockets family to create some amazing PopGrips! These are super special to me because for each grip purchased, #PopSockets will donate 50% to #AutismSpeaks. This is an organization that I hold very close to my heart because of my little brother Alex and his story. ❤️ I can’t wait for you guys to have these! Make sure you support an amazing organization and get your PopGrips 💋 https://bit.ly/2SyznkQ #Poptivism #Ad