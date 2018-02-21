Pierde esposa por cáncer y se enamora de otra muy parecida a ella

https://vimeo.com/194528539 … A year ago today Emmy and I received our wedding highlights video (made by the incredibly talented MrsMashup – Aymie) and today is the first time I’ve been able to watch it since my gorgeous Em passed away. 😢Emmy loved this film, as do I, and I’m so grateful that I have this video that Aymie made so perfectly. Life is full of ups and downs and you never know what might happen one day to the next. The way Emmy lived and the bravery she showed inspires me every day and when I’m feeling low I think about her and she reminds me to stay positive even when it feels like your whole world is falling apart. Thank you everyone for continuing to donate in Emmy’s memory and for buying from www.mollivers.com too and in doing so raising even more money for The Royal Marsden! I’m hoping everyone is truly happy with the quality and feel of their purchases! Please do let me know if you aren’t by emailing me at jake@mollivers.com and we will do our best to fix it! If you want to get a gift for Christmas make sure you order before the 15th of December so I can get them all dispatched and delivered to Santa in time to get packed on to his sleigh!😉 #bestweddingever #bestdayever #mostbeautifulbride #proudesthusband #smileloveandbekind #mollivers #mrsmashup

