Compra secador de pelo pero le enviaron un “lanzallamas”

Torched by OraCorp's Professional Grade Hair Dryer on Amazon

Talk about a bad hair day! My new hair dryer (more like hair frier) from OraCorp on Amazon.com became a blow torch on its first use this morning. A small burn on my hand and an enormous smell to my master bath – the company has yet to respond to my complaint or videos.

Posted by Erika Augthun Shoolbred on Monday, January 29, 2018