Novio de Britney Spears defiende sus publicaciones en Instagram

While we are all searching for answers during these uncertain times ….. trying to keep our spirits up 🙏 ….. I think it is a good time to see all of the good that’s happening around us !!!!!! Specifically I think we should thank all of the nurses …. volunteers …. and heroes in our lives who are truly making a difference in OUR world 🌍🌎🌏 !!!!!!!! Do what you can no matter how small ….. cleanliness is a sign of passion so let’s keep our planet CLEAN ….. please RECYCLE ♻️ …… and show compassion for our neighbors 🌹🌹🌹 !!!!!! It’s that simple, folks !!!!!