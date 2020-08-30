Ellos fueron los triunfadores de los MTV VMAs 2020

La pandemia no impidió que se llevaran a cabo los MTV VMAs 2020, en un inicio la gala se realizaría en el Barclays Center en Brooklyn, sin embargo, para evitar la propagación del coronavirus la ceremonia se realizó en distintas locaciones de Nueva York: Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, el Bronx y Staten Island; incluso otras partes del mundo, como Corea del Sur, desde donde se enlazó una de las agrupaciones más importantes en la actualidad, BTS.

Keke Palmer fue conductora del evento, que este año tuvo dos nuevas categorías: Mejor video musical desde casa y Mejor rendimiento de la cuarentena.

Ariana Grande y Lady Gaga lideraban con nueve candidaturas, entre las que se incluye las de mejor vídeo del año y mejor canción del año por Rain on me. Tras ellas, Billie Eilish y The Weeknd, con seis nominaciones, completan el podio de los aspirantes a uno de los eventos más importantes del año.

VIDEO DEL AÑO

Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / Freebandz

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records

Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Records

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records

ARTISTA DEL AÑO

DaBaby – SCMG / Interscope Records

Justin Bieber – RBMG / Def Jam

Lady Gaga – Streamline / Interscope Records

Megan Thee Stallion – 300 Entertainment

Post Malone – Republic Records

The Weeknd – XO / Republic Records

CANCIÓN DEL AÑO

Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Doja Cat – “Say So” – Kemosabe / RCA Records

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage” – 300 Entertainment

Post Malone – “Circles” – Republic Records

Roddy Ricch – “The Box” – Atlantic Records

MEJOR COLABORACIÓN

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records

MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO PUSH

Doja Cat – Kemosabe / RCA Records

Jack Harlow – Generation Now / Atlantic Records

Lewis Capaldi – Capitol Records

Roddy Ricch – Atlantic Records

Tate McRae – RCA Records

YUNGBLUD – Locomotion Recordings / Geffen Records / Interscope Records

MEJOR VIDEO POP

BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment

Halsey – “You should be sad” – Capitol Records

Jonas Brothers – “What a Man Gotta Do” – Republic Records

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – “Intentions” – RBMG / Def Jam

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records

Taylor Swift – “Lover” – Republic Records

MEJOR VIDEO HIP-HOP

DaBaby – “BOP” – SCMG / Interscope Records

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / Freebandz

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage” – 300 Entertainment

Roddy Ricch – “The Box” – Atlantic Records

Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” – Epic Records / Cactus Jack

MEJOR VIDEO ROCK

blink-182 – “Happy Days” – Columbia Records

Coldplay – “Orphans” – Atlantic Records

Evanescence – “Wasted On You” – BMG

Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)” – Island Records

Green Day – “Oh Yeah!” – Reprise / Warner Records

The Killers – “Caution” – Island Records



MEJOR VIDEO ALTERNATIVO

Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine” – Bad Boy / Interscope Records

MEJOR VIDEO LATINO

Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – “China” – Real Hasta La Muerte

Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola” – Rimas Entertainment

Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – “MAMACITA” – Epic Records

J Balvin – “Amarillo” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Maluma ft. J Balvin – “Qué Pena” – Sony Music Latin

MEJOR VIDEO R&B

Alicia Keys – “Underdog” – RCA Records

Chloe x Halle – “Do It” – Parkwood / Columbia Records

H.E.R. ft. YG – “Slide” – MBK / RCA Records

Khalid ft. Summer Walker – “Eleven” – Right Hand Music / RCA Records

Lizzo – “Cuz I Love You” – Atlantic Records

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records

MEJOR VIDEO K-POP

BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment

MEJOR VIDEO CON MENSAJE POSITIVO

Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown” – 12 Tone Music Group

Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Demi Lovato – “I Love Me” – Island Records

H.E.R. – ”I Can’t Breathe” – MBK / RCA Records

Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture” – Quality Control Music / Motown / Capitol Music Group

Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Records

MEJOR VIDEO MUSICAL CASERO

5 Seconds of Summer – “Wildflower” – Interscope Records

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U” – Republic Records / Def Jam

blink-182 – “Happy Days” – Columbia Records

Drake – “Toosie Slide” – OVO/Republic Records

John Legend – “Bigger Love” – Columbia Records

twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern” – Elektra Music Group / Fueled By Ramen

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN EN CUARENTENA

Chloe & Halle – “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon

CNCO – Unplugged At Home

DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether

John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series

Lady Gaga – “Smile” from One World: Together At Home

Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute

MEJOR BANDA DE K-POP

BTS