Ellos fueron los triunfadores de los MTV VMAs 2020
Fue una noche espectacular y esperanzadora
La pandemia no impidió que se llevaran a cabo los MTV VMAs 2020, en un inicio la gala se realizaría en el Barclays Center en Brooklyn, sin embargo, para evitar la propagación del coronavirus la ceremonia se realizó en distintas locaciones de Nueva York: Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, el Bronx y Staten Island; incluso otras partes del mundo, como Corea del Sur, desde donde se enlazó una de las agrupaciones más importantes en la actualidad, BTS.
Keke Palmer fue conductora del evento, que este año tuvo dos nuevas categorías: Mejor video musical desde casa y Mejor rendimiento de la cuarentena.
Ariana Grande y Lady Gaga lideraban con nueve candidaturas, entre las que se incluye las de mejor vídeo del año y mejor canción del año por Rain on me. Tras ellas, Billie Eilish y The Weeknd, con seis nominaciones, completan el podio de los aspirantes a uno de los eventos más importantes del año.
VIDEO DEL AÑO
Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / Freebandz
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records
Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Records
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records
ARTISTA DEL AÑO
DaBaby – SCMG / Interscope Records
Justin Bieber – RBMG / Def Jam
Lady Gaga – Streamline / Interscope Records
Megan Thee Stallion – 300 Entertainment
Post Malone – Republic Records
The Weeknd – XO / Republic Records
CANCIÓN DEL AÑO
Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Doja Cat – “Say So” – Kemosabe / RCA Records
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records
Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage” – 300 Entertainment
Post Malone – “Circles” – Republic Records
Roddy Ricch – “The Box” – Atlantic Records
MEJOR COLABORACIÓN
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records
MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO PUSH
Doja Cat – Kemosabe / RCA Records
Jack Harlow – Generation Now / Atlantic Records
Lewis Capaldi – Capitol Records
Roddy Ricch – Atlantic Records
Tate McRae – RCA Records
YUNGBLUD – Locomotion Recordings / Geffen Records / Interscope Records
MEJOR VIDEO POP
BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment
Halsey – “You should be sad” – Capitol Records
Jonas Brothers – “What a Man Gotta Do” – Republic Records
Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – “Intentions” – RBMG / Def Jam
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records
Taylor Swift – “Lover” – Republic Records
MEJOR VIDEO HIP-HOP
DaBaby – “BOP” – SCMG / Interscope Records
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / Freebandz
Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage” – 300 Entertainment
Roddy Ricch – “The Box” – Atlantic Records
Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” – Epic Records / Cactus Jack
MEJOR VIDEO ROCK
blink-182 – “Happy Days” – Columbia Records
Coldplay – “Orphans” – Atlantic Records
Evanescence – “Wasted On You” – BMG
Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)” – Island Records
Green Day – “Oh Yeah!” – Reprise / Warner Records
The Killers – “Caution” – Island Records
MEJOR VIDEO ALTERNATIVO
Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine” – Bad Boy / Interscope Records
MEJOR VIDEO LATINO
Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – “China” – Real Hasta La Muerte
Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola” – Rimas Entertainment
Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – “MAMACITA” – Epic Records
J Balvin – “Amarillo” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Maluma ft. J Balvin – “Qué Pena” – Sony Music Latin
MEJOR VIDEO R&B
Alicia Keys – “Underdog” – RCA Records
Chloe x Halle – “Do It” – Parkwood / Columbia Records
H.E.R. ft. YG – “Slide” – MBK / RCA Records
Khalid ft. Summer Walker – “Eleven” – Right Hand Music / RCA Records
Lizzo – “Cuz I Love You” – Atlantic Records
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records
MEJOR VIDEO K-POP
BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment
MEJOR VIDEO CON MENSAJE POSITIVO
Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown” – 12 Tone Music Group
Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Demi Lovato – “I Love Me” – Island Records
H.E.R. – ”I Can’t Breathe” – MBK / RCA Records
Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture” – Quality Control Music / Motown / Capitol Music Group
Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Records
MEJOR VIDEO MUSICAL CASERO
5 Seconds of Summer – “Wildflower” – Interscope Records
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U” – Republic Records / Def Jam
blink-182 – “Happy Days” – Columbia Records
Drake – “Toosie Slide” – OVO/Republic Records
John Legend – “Bigger Love” – Columbia Records
twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern” – Elektra Music Group / Fueled By Ramen
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN EN CUARENTENA
Chloe & Halle – “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon
CNCO – Unplugged At Home
DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether
John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series
Lady Gaga – “Smile” from One World: Together At Home
Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute
MEJOR BANDA DE K-POP
BTS