Prolífica y con impacto social la carrera de Chadwik Boseman, protagonista de Black Panther

“Wakanda forever”, esta famosa frase de la película Black Panther inundó las redes sociales la noche del viernes en honor a la memoria de su protagonista Chadwick Boseman, quien falleció a los 43 años por cáncer de colon.

Estrellas de cine, fanáticos y políticos expresaron su pesar por el fallecimiento del actor.

The true power of @ChadwickBoseman was bigger than anything we saw on screen. From the Black Panther to Jackie Robinson, he inspired generations and showed them they can be anything they want — even super heroes. Jill and I are praying for his loved ones at this difficult time.

Heartbroken. My friend and fellow Bison Chadwick Boseman was brilliant, kind, learned, and humble. He left too early but his life made a difference. Sending my sincere condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/C5xGkUi9oZ

Chadwick Boseman told the story of trailblazers and became one along the way.

His time here has ended far too soon, but his work and his art will live on forever. pic.twitter.com/lsk1dGquC8

— Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) August 29, 2020