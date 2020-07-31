Posponen Mister Supranational y Miss Supranational para el 2021
Los concursos se suelen celebrar en Polonia a finales de cada año
El presidente de Mister Supranational y Miss Supranational, Gerhard Parzutka von Lipinski, anunció hoy, viernes, a través de las redes sociales que ambas ediciones de dichos certámenes de belleza serán pospuestas para el próximo año 2021.
"Tener nuestras competencias durante una pandemia nunca fue una opción para nosotros. No es un riesgo que estemos preparados para asumir y no creemos que 2020 sea un buen momento para un evento internacional con tantos países participantes. Nuestra prioridad número uno es la salud, la seguridad y el bienestar de nuestros concursantes", sostuvo Parzutka von Lipinski.
Este añadió que: "Durante los próximos meses, evaluaremos la situación en el mundo y consultaremos con nuestro socio de transmisión para determinar la mejor fecha para nuestras próximas competiciones. Quiero reiterar que volveremos más fuertes que nunca cuando nos sentimos seguros de que es posible viajar de manera fácil y segura y que el país anfitrión también está seguro".
Por su parte, la organización Nuestra Belleza Puerto Rico, encargados de enviar representantes puertorriqueños a dichos concursos, apoyaron la mencionada decisión.
"Nuestra belleza Puerto Rico esta totalmente de acuerdo y contentos con la decisión, pues la salud de nuestras reinas es lo más importante para nosotros a la hora de tomar desiciones", leen las cortas declaraciones e NBPR.
La tailandesa Anntonia Porsild es la actual Miss Supranational. Esta fue coronada en diciembre de 2019 por la puertorriqueña Valeria Vázquez Latorre, quien logró el primer triunfo para la isla en ese certamen en 2018.
Mientras, el estadounidense Nate Crnkovich es el vigente ganador de Mister Supranational.
Ambos concursos se celebran en Polonia tradicionalmente los meses de diciembre.
Esta organización se suma a otras como Miss International y Miss Mundo, quienes movieron sus ediciones para el siguiente año por las mismas razones.
Gerhard Parzutka von Lipinski, President of the Miss and Mister Supranational Organization, announced today that both competitions have been postponed. Annually scheduled for December, the 12th edition of Miss Supranational and 5th edition of Mister Supranational will now take place in 2021. “Having our competitions during a global pandemic was never an option for us. It is not a risk that we are prepared to take and we do not feel 2020 is a good time for an international event with so many participating countries. Our number one priority is the health, safety and well-being of our contestants, therefore it was an easy decision to make. During the coming months, we will evaluate the situation in the world and consult with our broadcast partner to determine the best date for our next competitions. I want to reiterate that we will be back stronger than ever when we feel assured that it is possible to travel easily and safely and that the host country is safe, too,” Parzutka von Lipinski said. The reigning Miss Supranational, Anntonia Porsild from Thailand, and Mister Supranational, Nate Crnkovich from the United States, will continue being the official ambassadors of the organization as their reigns will be extended until the next competitions take place. “We are very fortunate to have two exceptional title holders who have been gracious and understanding during this difficult year. I believe they deserve a longer reign and we hope to give them more opportunities when the world becomes more stable,” stated Parzutka von Lipinski. “As some candidates have already been selected and more will be chosen in the coming months, we will use the extra time to highlight and feature the journey of each contestant in the running for the next Miss and Mister Supranational titles in greater depth than ever before. I hope that when our next competitions start, our Supra fans will have a clear knowledge and understanding of each candidate’s aspirations and how they aim to inspire others,” added Miss and Mister Supranational Creative Director, Andre Sleigh. #misssupranational #aspirational #inspirational