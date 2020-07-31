Posponen Mister Supranational y Miss Supranational para el 2021

View this post on Instagram

Gerhard Parzutka von Lipinski, President of the Miss and Mister Supranational Organization, announced today that both competitions have been postponed. Annually scheduled for December, the 12th edition of Miss Supranational and 5th edition of Mister Supranational will now take place in 2021. “Having our competitions during a global pandemic was never an option for us. It is not a risk that we are prepared to take and we do not feel 2020 is a good time for an international event with so many participating countries. Our number one priority is the health, safety and well-being of our contestants, therefore it was an easy decision to make. During the coming months, we will evaluate the situation in the world and consult with our broadcast partner to determine the best date for our next competitions. I want to reiterate that we will be back stronger than ever when we feel assured that it is possible to travel easily and safely and that the host country is safe, too,” Parzutka von Lipinski said. The reigning Miss Supranational, Anntonia Porsild from Thailand, and Mister Supranational, Nate Crnkovich from the United States, will continue being the official ambassadors of the organization as their reigns will be extended until the next competitions take place. “We are very fortunate to have two exceptional title holders who have been gracious and understanding during this difficult year. I believe they deserve a longer reign and we hope to give them more opportunities when the world becomes more stable,” stated Parzutka von Lipinski. “As some candidates have already been selected and more will be chosen in the coming months, we will use the extra time to highlight and feature the journey of each contestant in the running for the next Miss and Mister Supranational titles in greater depth than ever before. I hope that when our next competitions start, our Supra fans will have a clear knowledge and understanding of each candidate’s aspirations and how they aim to inspire others,” added Miss and Mister Supranational Creative Director, Andre Sleigh. #misssupranational #aspirational #inspirational