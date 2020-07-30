Ariana Grande y Lady Gaga lideran las nominaciones de los MTV VMA 2020

Los MTV VMAs dieron a conocer sus nominados de este año,entre las que destacan Ariana Grande y Lady Gaga, con nueve cada una. Le siguen Billie Eilish y The Weeknd con seis.

Ariana Grande posa con una blusa corta de encaje y pantalón de mezclilla en su look más coqueto Su atuendo más sencillo para el verano

La ceremonia se transmitirá desde Nueva York EN VIVO el 30 de agosto por MTV Latinoamérica.

A destacar

Los MTV VMAs son la primera premiación que revela a los nominados a través de tweets de voz, además de presentar nuevas categorías: “Mejor Video Musical Casero” y “Mejor Actuación en Cuarentena”.

“Estamos emocionados de revelar la increíble lista de nominados para los MTV VMA, que dieron forma al panorama musical único de este año y brindar a los fans un show que celebra la poderosa fuerza unificadora de la música”, dijo Bruce Gillmer, Presidente de Música, Talento Musical, Eventos y Programación para ViacomCBS Media Networks.

VOTACION GLOBAL – A partir de hoy, fans de todo el mundo, incluyendo América Latina podrán votar por su favorito en las 15 categorías neutrales en género, incluyendo “Video del Año”, “Artista del Año”, “Mejor Actuación en Cuarentena” y más, en www.mtv.com/vma hasta el 23 de agosto, 2020.

Lista de nominados

VIDEO DEL AÑO

Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / Freebandz

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records

Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Records

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records

ARTISTA DEL AÑO

DaBaby – SCMG / Interscope Records

Justin Bieber – RBMG / Def Jam

Lady Gaga – Streamline / Interscope Records

Megan Thee Stallion – 300 Entertainment

Post Malone – Republic Records

The Weeknd – XO / Republic Records

CANCIÓN DEL AÑO

Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Doja Cat – “Say So” – Kemosabe / RCA Records

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage” – 300 Entertainment

Post Malone – “Circles” – Republic Records

Roddy Ricch – “The Box” – Atlantic Records

MEJOR COLABORACIÓN

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U” – Republic Records / Def Jam

Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)” – Epic Records / We The Best

Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – “Beautiful People” – Atlantic Records

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / Freebandz

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records

MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO PUSH

Doja Cat – Kemosabe / RCA Records

Jack Harlow – Generation Now / Atlantic Records

Lewis Capaldi – Capitol Records

Roddy Ricch – Atlantic Records

Tate McRae – RCA Records

YUNGBLUD – Locomotion Recordings / Geffen Records / Interscope Records

MEJOR VIDEO POP

BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment

Halsey – “You should be sad” – Capitol Records

Jonas Brothers – “What a Man Gotta Do” – Republic Records

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – “Intentions” – RBMG / Def Jam

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records

Taylor Swift – “Lover” – Republic Records

MEJOR VIDEO HIP-HOP

DaBaby – “BOP” – SCMG / Interscope Records

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / Freebandz

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage” – 300 Entertainment

Roddy Ricch – “The Box” – Atlantic Records

Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” – Epic Records / Cactus Jack

MEJOR VIDEO ROCK

blink-182 – “Happy Days” – Columbia Records

Coldplay – “Orphans” – Atlantic Records

Evanescence – “Wasted On You” – BMG

Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)” – Island Records

Green Day – “Oh Yeah!” – Reprise / Warner Records

The Killers – “Caution” – Island Records

MEJOR VIDEO ALTERNATIVO

The 1975 – “If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know)” – Dirty Hit / Interscope Records

All Time Low – “Some Kind Of Disaster” – Fueled By Ramen

FINNEAS – “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night” – AWAL

Lana Del Rey – “Doin’ Time” – Interscope Records

Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine” – Bad Boy / Interscope Records

twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern” – Elektra Music Group / Fueled By Ramen

MEJOR VIDEO LATINO

Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – “China” – Real Hasta La Muerte

Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola” – Rimas Entertainment

Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – “MAMACITA” – Epic Records

J Balvin – “Amarillo” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Maluma ft. J Balvin – “Qué Pena” – Sony Music Latin

MEJOR VIDEO R&B

Alicia Keys – “Underdog” – RCA Records

Chloe x Halle – “Do It” – Parkwood / Columbia Records

H.E.R. ft. YG – “Slide” – MBK / RCA Records

Khalid ft. Summer Walker – “Eleven” – Right Hand Music / RCA Records

Lizzo – “Cuz I Love You” – Atlantic Records

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records

MEJOR VIDEO K-POP

(G)I-DLE – “Oh My God” – Republic Records

BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment

EXO – “Obsession” – SM Entertainment

Monsta X – “SOMEONE'S SOMEONE” – Epic Records

Tomorrow X Together – “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)” Republic Records

Red Velvet – “Psycho” – SM Entertainment

MEJOR VIDEO CON MENSAJE POSITIVO

Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown” – 12 Tone Music Group

Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Demi Lovato – “I Love Me” – Island Records

H.E.R. – ”I Can’t Breathe” – MBK / RCA Records

Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture” – Quality Control Music / Motown / Capitol Music Group

Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Records

MEJOR VIDEO MUSICAL CASERO

5 Seconds of Summer – “Wildflower” – Interscope Records

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U” – Republic Records / Def Jam

blink-182 – “Happy Days” – Columbia Records

Drake – “Toosie Slide” – OVO/Republic Records

John Legend – “Bigger Love” – Columbia Records

twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern” – Elektra Music Group / Fueled By Ramen

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN EN CUARENTENA

Chloe & Halle – “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon

CNCO – Unplugged At Home

DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether

John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series

Lady Gaga – “Smile” from One World: Together At Home

Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

Billie Eilish – “xanny” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Directed by Billie Eilish

Doja Cat – “Say So” – Kemosabe / RCA Records – Directed by Hannah Lux Davis

Dua Lipa – “Don't Start Now” – Warner Records – Directed by Nabil

Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Directed by Dave Meyers

Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Records – Directed by Taylor Swift

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Directed by Anton Tammi

MEJOR CINEMATOGRAFÍA

5 Seconds of Summer – “Old Me” – Interscope Records – Cinematography by Kieran Fowler

Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby – “My Oh My” – Syco Music / Epic Records – Cinematography by Dave Meyers

Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Cinematography by Christopher Probst

Katy Perry – “Harleys In Hawaii” – Capitol Records – Cinematography by Arnau Valls

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Cinematography by Thomas Kloss

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Cinematography by Oliver Millar

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE ARTE

A$AP Rocky – “Babushka Boi” – Polo Grounds Music / RCA Records – Art Direction by A$AP Rocky & Nadia Lee Cohen

Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Warner Records – Art Direction by Anna Colomé Nogu ́

Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Art Direction by Laura Ellis Cricks

Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” – RCA Records – Art Direction by Christian Stone

Selena Gomez – “Boyfriend” – Interscope Records – Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter

Taylor Swift – “Lover” – Republic Records – Art Direction by Ethan Tobman

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Drive Studios

Demi Lovato – “I Love Me” – Island Records – Visual Effects by Hoody FX

Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Warner Records – Visual Effects by EIGHTY4

Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Visual Effects by Mathematic

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Ingenuity Studios

Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” – Epic Records / Cactus Jack – Visual Effects by ARTJAIL, SCISSOR FILMS & FRENDER

MEJOR COREOGRAFÍA

BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment – Choreography by Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun

CNCO & Natti Natasha – “Honey Boo” – Sony Music Latin / RCA Records – Choreography by Kyle Hanagami

DaBaby – “BOP” – SCMG / Interscope Records – Choreography by Dani Leigh and Cherry

Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Warner Records – Choreography by Charm La'Donna

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Choreography by Richy Jackson

Normani – “Motivation” – Keep Cool / RCA Records – Choreography by Sean Bankhead

MEJOR EDICIÓN

Halsey – “Graveyard” – Capitol Records – Edited by Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Tim Montana

James Blake – “Can't Believe the Way We Flow” – Republic Records – Edited by Frank Lebon

Lizzo – “Good As Hell” – Atlantic Records – Edited by Russell Santos & Sofia Kerpan

Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” – RCA Records – Edited by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico

ROSALÍA – “A Palé” – Columbia Records – Edited by Andre Jones

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Edited by Janne Vartia & Tim Montana

LISTA DE NOMINACIONES POR ARTISTA

Ariana Grande: 9 nominaciones

Video del Año: “Rain On Me”

Canción del Año: “Rain On Me”

Mejor Colaboración: “Rain On Me”

Mejor Colaboración: “Stuck with U”

Mejor Artista Pop: “Rain On Me”

Mejor Video Musical Casero: “Stuck with U”

Mejor Cinematografía: “Rain On Me”

Mejores Efectos Visuales: “Rain On Me”

Mejor Coreografía: “Rain On Me”

Lady Gaga: 9 nominaciones

Video del Año: “Rain On Me”

Artista del Año

Canción del Año: “Rain On Me”

Mejor Colaboración: “Rain On Me”

Mejor Artista Pop: “Rain On Me”

Mejor Actuación en Cuarentena: “Smile” from One World: Together At Home

Mejor Cinematografía: “Rain On Me”

Mejores Efectos Visuales: “Rain On Me”

Mejor Cinematografía: “Rain On Me”

Billie Eilish: 6 nominaciones

Video del Año: “everything i wanted”

Canción del Año: “everything i wanted”

Mejor Video con Mensaje Positivo: “all the good girls go to hell”

Mejor Dirección: “xanny”

Mejor Cinematografía: “all the good girls go to hell”

Mejores Efectos Visuales: “all the good girls go to hell”

The Weeknd: 6 nominaciones

Video del Año: “Blinding Lights”

Artista del Año

Mejor Video R&B: “Blinding Lights”

Mejor Dirección: “Blinding Lights”

Mejor Cinematografía: “Blinding Lights”

Mejor Edición: “Blinding Lights”

Taylor Swift: 5 nominaciones

Video del Año: “The Man”

Mejor Video Pop: “Lover”

Mejor Video con Mensaje Positivo: “The Man”

Mejor Dirección: “The Man”

Mejor Dirección de Arte: “Lover”

Drake: 4 nominaciones

Video del Año: “Life Is Good”

Mejor Colaboración: “Life Is Good”

Mejor Video Hip-Hop: “Life Is Good”

Mejor Video Musical Casero: “Toosie Slide”

Dua Lipa: 4 nominaciones

Mejor Dirección: “Don’t Start Now”

Mejor Dirección de Arte: “Physical”

Mejores Efectos Visuales: “Physical”

Mejor Cinematografía: “Physical”

J Balvin: 4 nominaciones

Mejor Colaboración: “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”

Mejor Video Latino: “Amarillo”

Mejor Video Latino: “China”

Mejor Video Latino: “Qué Pena”

Justin Bieber: 4 nominaciones

Artista del Año

Mejor Colaboración: “Stuck with U”

Mejor Video Pop: “Intentions”

Mejor Video Musical Casero: “Stuck with U”

BTS: 3 nominaciones

Mejor Video Pop: “On”

Mejor Video K-Pop: “On”

Mejor Cinematografía: “On”

DaBaby: 3 nominaciones

Artista del Año

Mejor Video Hip-Hop:“BOP”

Mejor Cinematografía: “BOP”

Doja Cat: 3 nominaciones

Canción del Año: “Say So”

Mejor Artista Nuevo PUSH

Mejor Dirección: “Say So”

Future: 3 nominaciones

Video del Año: “Life Is Good”

Mejor Colaboración: “Life Is Good”

Mejor Video Hip-Hop: "Life Is Good”

Harry Styles: 3 nominaciones

Mejor Dirección: “Adore You”

Mejor Dirección de Arte: “Adore You”

Mejores Efectos Visuales: “Adore You”

También te puedo interesar: