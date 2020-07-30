Ariana Grande y Lady Gaga lideran las nominaciones de los MTV VMA 2020
La ceremonia se llevará a cabo el 30 de agosto
Los MTV VMAs dieron a conocer sus nominados de este año,entre las que destacan Ariana Grande y Lady Gaga, con nueve cada una. Le siguen Billie Eilish y The Weeknd con seis.
La ceremonia se transmitirá desde Nueva York EN VIVO el 30 de agosto por MTV Latinoamérica.
A destacar
- Los MTV VMAs son la primera premiación que revela a los nominados a través de tweets de voz, además de presentar nuevas categorías: “Mejor Video Musical Casero” y “Mejor Actuación en Cuarentena”.
- “Estamos emocionados de revelar la increíble lista de nominados para los MTV VMA, que dieron forma al panorama musical único de este año y brindar a los fans un show que celebra la poderosa fuerza unificadora de la música”, dijo Bruce Gillmer, Presidente de Música, Talento Musical, Eventos y Programación para ViacomCBS Media Networks.
- VOTACION GLOBAL – A partir de hoy, fans de todo el mundo, incluyendo América Latina podrán votar por su favorito en las 15 categorías neutrales en género, incluyendo “Video del Año”, “Artista del Año”, “Mejor Actuación en Cuarentena” y más, en www.mtv.com/vma hasta el 23 de agosto, 2020.
Lista de nominados
VIDEO DEL AÑO
Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / Freebandz
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records
Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Records
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records
ARTISTA DEL AÑO
DaBaby – SCMG / Interscope Records
Justin Bieber – RBMG / Def Jam
Lady Gaga – Streamline / Interscope Records
Megan Thee Stallion – 300 Entertainment
Post Malone – Republic Records
The Weeknd – XO / Republic Records
CANCIÓN DEL AÑO
Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Doja Cat – “Say So” – Kemosabe / RCA Records
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records
Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage” – 300 Entertainment
Post Malone – “Circles” – Republic Records
Roddy Ricch – “The Box” – Atlantic Records
MEJOR COLABORACIÓN
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U” – Republic Records / Def Jam
Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)” – Epic Records / We The Best
Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – “Beautiful People” – Atlantic Records
Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / Freebandz
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records
MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO PUSH
Doja Cat – Kemosabe / RCA Records
Jack Harlow – Generation Now / Atlantic Records
Lewis Capaldi – Capitol Records
Roddy Ricch – Atlantic Records
Tate McRae – RCA Records
YUNGBLUD – Locomotion Recordings / Geffen Records / Interscope Records
MEJOR VIDEO POP
BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment
Halsey – “You should be sad” – Capitol Records
Jonas Brothers – “What a Man Gotta Do” – Republic Records
Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – “Intentions” – RBMG / Def Jam
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records
Taylor Swift – “Lover” – Republic Records
MEJOR VIDEO HIP-HOP
DaBaby – “BOP” – SCMG / Interscope Records
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / Freebandz
Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage” – 300 Entertainment
Roddy Ricch – “The Box” – Atlantic Records
Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” – Epic Records / Cactus Jack
MEJOR VIDEO ROCK
blink-182 – “Happy Days” – Columbia Records
Coldplay – “Orphans” – Atlantic Records
Evanescence – “Wasted On You” – BMG
Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)” – Island Records
Green Day – “Oh Yeah!” – Reprise / Warner Records
The Killers – “Caution” – Island Records
MEJOR VIDEO ALTERNATIVO
The 1975 – “If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know)” – Dirty Hit / Interscope Records
All Time Low – “Some Kind Of Disaster” – Fueled By Ramen
FINNEAS – “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night” – AWAL
Lana Del Rey – “Doin’ Time” – Interscope Records
Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine” – Bad Boy / Interscope Records
twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern” – Elektra Music Group / Fueled By Ramen
MEJOR VIDEO LATINO
Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – “China” – Real Hasta La Muerte
Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola” – Rimas Entertainment
Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – “MAMACITA” – Epic Records
J Balvin – “Amarillo” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Maluma ft. J Balvin – “Qué Pena” – Sony Music Latin
MEJOR VIDEO R&B
Alicia Keys – “Underdog” – RCA Records
Chloe x Halle – “Do It” – Parkwood / Columbia Records
H.E.R. ft. YG – “Slide” – MBK / RCA Records
Khalid ft. Summer Walker – “Eleven” – Right Hand Music / RCA Records
Lizzo – “Cuz I Love You” – Atlantic Records
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records
MEJOR VIDEO K-POP
(G)I-DLE – “Oh My God” – Republic Records
BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment
EXO – “Obsession” – SM Entertainment
Monsta X – “SOMEONE'S SOMEONE” – Epic Records
Tomorrow X Together – “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)” Republic Records
Red Velvet – “Psycho” – SM Entertainment
MEJOR VIDEO CON MENSAJE POSITIVO
Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown” – 12 Tone Music Group
Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Demi Lovato – “I Love Me” – Island Records
H.E.R. – ”I Can’t Breathe” – MBK / RCA Records
Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture” – Quality Control Music / Motown / Capitol Music Group
Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Records
MEJOR VIDEO MUSICAL CASERO
5 Seconds of Summer – “Wildflower” – Interscope Records
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U” – Republic Records / Def Jam
blink-182 – “Happy Days” – Columbia Records
Drake – “Toosie Slide” – OVO/Republic Records
John Legend – “Bigger Love” – Columbia Records
twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern” – Elektra Music Group / Fueled By Ramen
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN EN CUARENTENA
Chloe & Halle – “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon
CNCO – Unplugged At Home
DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether
John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series
Lady Gaga – “Smile” from One World: Together At Home
Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN
Billie Eilish – “xanny” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Directed by Billie Eilish
Doja Cat – “Say So” – Kemosabe / RCA Records – Directed by Hannah Lux Davis
Dua Lipa – “Don't Start Now” – Warner Records – Directed by Nabil
Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Directed by Dave Meyers
Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Records – Directed by Taylor Swift
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Directed by Anton Tammi
MEJOR CINEMATOGRAFÍA
5 Seconds of Summer – “Old Me” – Interscope Records – Cinematography by Kieran Fowler
Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby – “My Oh My” – Syco Music / Epic Records – Cinematography by Dave Meyers
Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Cinematography by Christopher Probst
Katy Perry – “Harleys In Hawaii” – Capitol Records – Cinematography by Arnau Valls
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Cinematography by Thomas Kloss
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Cinematography by Oliver Millar
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE ARTE
A$AP Rocky – “Babushka Boi” – Polo Grounds Music / RCA Records – Art Direction by A$AP Rocky & Nadia Lee Cohen
Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Warner Records – Art Direction by Anna Colomé Nogu ́
Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Art Direction by Laura Ellis Cricks
Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” – RCA Records – Art Direction by Christian Stone
Selena Gomez – “Boyfriend” – Interscope Records – Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter
Taylor Swift – “Lover” – Republic Records – Art Direction by Ethan Tobman
MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES
Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Drive Studios
Demi Lovato – “I Love Me” – Island Records – Visual Effects by Hoody FX
Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Warner Records – Visual Effects by EIGHTY4
Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Visual Effects by Mathematic
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Ingenuity Studios
Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” – Epic Records / Cactus Jack – Visual Effects by ARTJAIL, SCISSOR FILMS & FRENDER
MEJOR COREOGRAFÍA
BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment – Choreography by Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun
CNCO & Natti Natasha – “Honey Boo” – Sony Music Latin / RCA Records – Choreography by Kyle Hanagami
DaBaby – “BOP” – SCMG / Interscope Records – Choreography by Dani Leigh and Cherry
Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Warner Records – Choreography by Charm La'Donna
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Choreography by Richy Jackson
Normani – “Motivation” – Keep Cool / RCA Records – Choreography by Sean Bankhead
MEJOR EDICIÓN
Halsey – “Graveyard” – Capitol Records – Edited by Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Tim Montana
James Blake – “Can't Believe the Way We Flow” – Republic Records – Edited by Frank Lebon
Lizzo – “Good As Hell” – Atlantic Records – Edited by Russell Santos & Sofia Kerpan
Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” – RCA Records – Edited by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico
ROSALÍA – “A Palé” – Columbia Records – Edited by Andre Jones
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Edited by Janne Vartia & Tim Montana
LISTA DE NOMINACIONES POR ARTISTA
Ariana Grande: 9 nominaciones
Video del Año: “Rain On Me”
Canción del Año: “Rain On Me”
Mejor Colaboración: “Rain On Me”
Mejor Colaboración: “Stuck with U”
Mejor Artista Pop: “Rain On Me”
Mejor Video Musical Casero: “Stuck with U”
Mejor Cinematografía: “Rain On Me”
Mejores Efectos Visuales: “Rain On Me”
Mejor Coreografía: “Rain On Me”
Lady Gaga: 9 nominaciones
Video del Año: “Rain On Me”
Artista del Año
Canción del Año: “Rain On Me”
Mejor Colaboración: “Rain On Me”
Mejor Artista Pop: “Rain On Me”
Mejor Actuación en Cuarentena: “Smile” from One World: Together At Home
Mejor Cinematografía: “Rain On Me”
Mejores Efectos Visuales: “Rain On Me”
Mejor Cinematografía: “Rain On Me”
Billie Eilish: 6 nominaciones
Video del Año: “everything i wanted”
Canción del Año: “everything i wanted”
Mejor Video con Mensaje Positivo: “all the good girls go to hell”
Mejor Dirección: “xanny”
Mejor Cinematografía: “all the good girls go to hell”
Mejores Efectos Visuales: “all the good girls go to hell”
The Weeknd: 6 nominaciones
Video del Año: “Blinding Lights”
Artista del Año
Mejor Video R&B: “Blinding Lights”
Mejor Dirección: “Blinding Lights”
Mejor Cinematografía: “Blinding Lights”
Mejor Edición: “Blinding Lights”
Taylor Swift: 5 nominaciones
Video del Año: “The Man”
Mejor Video Pop: “Lover”
Mejor Video con Mensaje Positivo: “The Man”
Mejor Dirección: “The Man”
Mejor Dirección de Arte: “Lover”
Drake: 4 nominaciones
Video del Año: “Life Is Good”
Mejor Colaboración: “Life Is Good”
Mejor Video Hip-Hop: “Life Is Good”
Mejor Video Musical Casero: “Toosie Slide”
Dua Lipa: 4 nominaciones
Mejor Dirección: “Don’t Start Now”
Mejor Dirección de Arte: “Physical”
Mejores Efectos Visuales: “Physical”
Mejor Cinematografía: “Physical”
J Balvin: 4 nominaciones
Mejor Colaboración: “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”
Mejor Video Latino: “Amarillo”
Mejor Video Latino: “China”
Mejor Video Latino: “Qué Pena”
Justin Bieber: 4 nominaciones
Artista del Año
Mejor Colaboración: “Stuck with U”
Mejor Video Pop: “Intentions”
Mejor Video Musical Casero: “Stuck with U”
BTS: 3 nominaciones
Mejor Video Pop: “On”
Mejor Video K-Pop: “On”
Mejor Cinematografía: “On”
DaBaby: 3 nominaciones
Artista del Año
Mejor Video Hip-Hop:“BOP”
Mejor Cinematografía: “BOP”
Doja Cat: 3 nominaciones
Canción del Año: “Say So”
Mejor Artista Nuevo PUSH
Mejor Dirección: “Say So”
Future: 3 nominaciones
Video del Año: “Life Is Good”
Mejor Colaboración: “Life Is Good”
Mejor Video Hip-Hop: "Life Is Good”
Harry Styles: 3 nominaciones
Mejor Dirección: “Adore You”
Mejor Dirección de Arte: “Adore You”
Mejores Efectos Visuales: “Adore You”
