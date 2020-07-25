Muere el presentador estadounidense Regis Philbin

El anfitrión televisivo falleció debido a causas naturales, informó el medio PEOPLE

Por Metro Puerto Rico

El anfitrión televisivo Regis Philbin murió a sus 88 años debida a causas naturales, informó el medio PEOPLE.

Según la revista, la familia del presentador le confirmó la noticia.

 

"Su familia y amigos están eternamente agradecidos por el tiempo que tuvimos con él, por su afecto, sus sentido del humor y su habilidad única para tomar cualquier día y hacerlo posible para hablar de él", dijo la familia.

"Agradecemos a sus fanáticos y admiradores por el apoyo increíble a través de su carrera de 60 años y pedimos privacidad mientras estemos de luto", añadieron.

 

Loading...
Revisa el siguiente artículo