Muere el presentador estadounidense Regis Philbin
El anfitrión televisivo falleció debido a causas naturales, informó el medio PEOPLE
El anfitrión televisivo Regis Philbin murió a sus 88 años debida a causas naturales, informó el medio PEOPLE.
Según la revista, la familia del presentador le confirmó la noticia.
View this post on Instagram
Regis Philbin, beloved television and game show host, has died at 88. 💔 "His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him – for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about. We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career," his family shared with PEOPLE exclusively. Tap the link in bio for their full statement. 📷: AP Photo/Charles Sykes
"Su familia y amigos están eternamente agradecidos por el tiempo que tuvimos con él, por su afecto, sus sentido del humor y su habilidad única para tomar cualquier día y hacerlo posible para hablar de él", dijo la familia.
"Agradecemos a sus fanáticos y admiradores por el apoyo increíble a través de su carrera de 60 años y pedimos privacidad mientras estemos de luto", añadieron.