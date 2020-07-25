Muere el presentador estadounidense Regis Philbin

View this post on Instagram

Regis Philbin, beloved television and game show host, has died at 88. 💔 "His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him – for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about. We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career," his family shared with PEOPLE exclusively. Tap the link in bio for their full statement. 📷: AP Photo/Charles Sykes