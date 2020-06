Hijo de William Levy acapara las miradas por su parecido físico

View this post on Instagram

Happy father’s day to the best dad anyone could ask for.. Thank you dad for always pushing me to be better at the sport I love to play, thank you for always being there for me and practicing with me, thank you for everything dad I love you.. Thank you for throwing to me in the cages late at night just so that I can get better thank you dad I love you. That double was for you and looking to do more for you dad love you happy father’s day.. Have the best day ever. #fathersday #bestdad #haveagreatday