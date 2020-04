Influencer boricua muestra su cuerpo para lanzar un poderoso mensaje:

View this post on Instagram

Same me, just a few new beige colored tattoos 😚 before I was pregnant with Lucas I was pretty confident, I could wear whatever I wanted and felt good with every type of clothing but inside all that confidence were all kinds of insecurities, even when my body was at its best, I still complained about my stomach, my thighs, you name it. When I started to get stretch marks I was so frustrated, I hated how they looked so much that I stoped taking pictures of my belly while carrying Lucas. A few weeks before my baby was born I went for my weekly checkup and when the doctor came closer he said: EAH QUE MUCHAS ESTRÍAS MUCHACHA” (With disgust) Ajá, lo único que quería era llorar y encerrarme para que nadie me viera. At the moment I just laughed and acted like it didn’t bother me but it really tore me up, I’d never felt so ugly in my life. I had Lucas and I was in complete bliss, but postpartum was rough and I was constantly seeing new moms on Instagram with their stomachs intact, not one stretch mark and I thought: why me? Why was I this unlucky woman who got all these stretch marks plus a big C-section scar? And then I realized how stupid I’ve been and how incredibly blessed I really was (am) to have been able to create life, to have a beautiful and healthy baby and to have gotten each and every stretch mark that are now a part of me and tell the best chapter of my story. This is for all of those women who have felt ashamed and ugly, who have felt disgusted and just not enough, YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL! Beauty has many definitions and is defined by being comfortable and confident in your own skin. I challenge all of you to show your scars using the hashtag #meamoconestrias 💕