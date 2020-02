Critican fuertemente a Natalie Portman por el vestido que utilizó en los premios Oscar

View this post on Instagram

NEW| Last night on The Oscars red carpet, @NataliePortman wore a special cape in solidarity of the female directors that weren’t recognised in the best director category this awards season. The @Dior cape is embroidered with the female directors names. The names embroidered on the cape are: Scarfaria (Hustlers), Wang (The Farewell), Gerwig (Little Women), Diop (Atlantic’s), Heller (A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood), Matsoukas (Queen & Slim), Har’el (Honey Boy), and Sciamma (Portrait of a lady on fire). What an incredible idea! @natalieportman 👏 #NataliePortman #Oscars