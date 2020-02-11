Jennifer Aniston celebra sus 51 años
Con una portada de la revista Interview Magazine
La actriz estadounidense Jennifer Aniston llegó hoy a sus 51 años de vida luciendo una esbelta y espectacular figura corporal.
Y es que Aniston presumió en su red de Instagram una sesión de fotos donde muestra su diminuta cintura, su abdomen plano y marcado, sus tonificadas piernas y con un rostro impecable.
La protagonista de la famosa serie Friends agradeció a la revista Interview Magazine por la sorpresa en su cumpleaños de las fotografías que salieron hoy en la portada.
Jen manifestó en el post que los 51 le resulta "bastante divertido".
"Thank you @interviewmag for this birthday surprise. I had no idea this would be coming out today. Feeling proud and honored to be celebrating with this cover. Thanks to the Interview team for celebrating women at every age… turns out 51 is pretty fun. And thanks to @nickkharamis, @melzy917, @alique_studio, @mrchrismcmillan, @gucciwestman — and my sister from another mister Sandy Bullock for talking to me about whatever the hell we were talking about. I love you so much", escribió junto a las fotos en la red social.
