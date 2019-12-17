Primeras críticas a "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"

Mientras los fanáticos se encuentran en cuenta regresiva para el estreno "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker", el cual será este jueves, en Estados Unidos aparecieron durante las últimas horas las primeras críticas de la cinta dirigida por J.J. Abrams.

Y pese a que la mayoría de las opiniones son positivas, igual existen algunos cuestionamientos al cierre de la trilogía.

Mira las opiniones:

Erik Davis de Fandango

"Épico. Todo ello. #TheRiseofSkywalker es un final fantástico que está repleto de tanto de todo. Acción, aventura – respuestas! – el humor, el corazón, el amor y el valor“. Con el título “El Ascenso de Skywalker".

Epic. All of it. #TheRiseofSkywalker is a terrific finale that is just stuffed with so much of everything. Action, adventure — answers!! — humor, heart, love, and grit. I spent the entire second half with tears in my eyes – a wonderful way to end the Skywalker story pic.twitter.com/K2NhHSGWzM — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) December 17, 2019

Yolanda Machado de The Wrap

"No me ha sorprendido demasiado, y a veces se pasa con el fanservice, pero Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker es, a la vez, todo lo que esperabas, y nada de lo que esperas. Mi primera reacción es que sigo amando esta franquicia y voy a echar de menos a los Skywalker".

So, I'm not too surprised and at times I felt too much fan service was given, but #TheRiseofSkywalker is everything and nothing that you're expecting. So I guess what my immediate reaction is: God I love this franchise and I'll miss the Skywalker saga. — Yolanda Machado (@SassyMamainLA) December 17, 2019

Brandon Davis de Comic Book

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker es buena. Es enorme y está llena de sorpresas. En palabras del propio Luke Skywalker: Esto no va a salir como esperas".

#StarWars #TheRiseOfSkywalker is good. It’s big and full of surprises and, in the words of Luke Skywalker, “This is not going to go the way you think.” pic.twitter.com/nruJtzaMC4 — The Brandalorian (@BrandonDavisBD) December 17, 2019

Anthony Breznican de Vanity Fair

"Cuando la gente habla de Star Wars habla de su infancia, de sus recuerdos, sus mejores recuerdos, las personas que amaron y con las que compartieron su vida. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trae de vuelta esos mismos sentimientos. Me ha encantado".

When people talk about #StarWars , they talk about their childhoods. Their best memories. The people they loved and shared it with.#TheRiseOfSkywalker brings back all those feelings. And then some. I absolutely loved it. And now I feel … pic.twitter.com/5wkQh6v97G — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) December 17, 2019

Adam B. Vary de Variety

"Voy a necesitar un minuto para digerir Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Hay mucha película en esta película, pero sus mejores momentos son los mas tranquilos y humanos. Eso da bastante que pensar".

I’m gonna need a minute to digest #StarWarsTheRiseofSkywalker. There’s so much movie in this movie. But its best moments are the quietest and most human. Giving this more of a think, though. — Adam B. Vary (@adambvary) December 17, 2019

Rob Keyes de Screenrant

"Saliendo de ver Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Es un final enorme y profundamente satisfactorio a la saga. En ocasiones tiene fallos, personajes problemáticos y deja sin resolver algunas cuestiones de The Force Awakens y The Last Jedi".

Just stepped out of #TheRiseofSkywalker. It’s an immensely satisfying and MASSIVE end to the saga. It somehow addresses issues, problematic characters, and most unanswered questions from The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi too. pic.twitter.com/TMKeXCXuUx — Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) December 17, 2019

Mike Ryan de Uproxx

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker es la película de Star Wars más compleja de las que se han hecho. Me han gustado muchas cosas, pero la primera parte se pasa tanto tiempo explicando cosas que siento que deberían haberla hecho en tres entregas".

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER is certainly the most convoluted Star Wars. There is a lot I liked, but the first half gets so bogged down with exposition and new plot and doodads and beacons and transmitters, it feels like it should have been three movies on its own. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) December 17, 2019

Scott Mendelson de Forbes

En el peor de los casos, esperaba #TheRiseOfSkywalker para ser una película bien hecha que no me gustó o cuyas elecciones de historia no estuve de acuerdo. No esperaba una película realmente mala con trama de videojuegos, personajes delgados, acción débil y exposición interminable sin consecuencias. Angustioso…