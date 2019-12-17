Primeras críticas a "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"

La mayoría de las opiniones son positivas, aunque igual existen cuestionamientos

Por Christian Monzón

Mientras los fanáticos se encuentran en cuenta regresiva para el estreno "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker", el cual será este jueves, en Estados Unidos aparecieron durante las últimas horas las primeras críticas de la cinta dirigida por J.J. Abrams.

Y pese a que la mayoría de las opiniones son positivas, igual existen algunos cuestionamientos al cierre de la trilogía.

Mira las opiniones:

Erik Davis de Fandango

"Épico. Todo ello. #TheRiseofSkywalker es un final fantástico que está repleto de tanto de todo. Acción, aventura – respuestas! – el humor, el corazón, el amor y el valor“. Con el título “El Ascenso de Skywalker".

Yolanda Machado de The Wrap

"No me ha sorprendido demasiado, y a veces se pasa con el fanservice, pero Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker es, a la vez, todo lo que esperabas, y nada de lo que esperas. Mi primera reacción es que sigo amando esta franquicia y voy a echar de menos a los Skywalker".

Brandon Davis de Comic Book

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker es buena. Es enorme y está llena de sorpresas. En palabras del propio Luke Skywalker: Esto no va a salir como esperas".

Anthony Breznican de Vanity Fair

"Cuando la gente habla de Star Wars habla de su infancia, de sus recuerdos, sus mejores recuerdos, las personas que amaron y con las que compartieron su vida. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trae de vuelta esos mismos sentimientos. Me ha encantado".

Adam B. Vary de Variety

"Voy a necesitar un minuto para digerir Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Hay mucha película en esta película, pero sus mejores momentos son los mas tranquilos y humanos. Eso da bastante que pensar".

Rob Keyes de Screenrant

"Saliendo de ver Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Es un final enorme y profundamente satisfactorio a la saga. En ocasiones tiene fallos, personajes problemáticos y deja sin resolver algunas cuestiones de The Force Awakens y The Last Jedi".

Mike Ryan de Uproxx

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker es la película de Star Wars más compleja de las que se han hecho. Me han gustado muchas cosas, pero la primera parte se pasa tanto tiempo explicando cosas que siento que deberían haberla hecho en tres entregas".

Scott Mendelson de Forbes

En el peor de los casos, esperaba #TheRiseOfSkywalker para ser una película bien hecha que no me gustó o cuyas elecciones de historia no estuve de acuerdo. No esperaba una película realmente mala con trama de videojuegos, personajes delgados, acción débil y exposición interminable sin consecuencias. Angustioso…

