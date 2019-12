Reina Isabel II busca quien le maneje las redes sociales: los memes no se hicieron esperar

View this post on Instagram

🇵🇦🇯🇵Today at Buckingham Palace, The Queen held audiences with Ambassadors from Panama and Japan. Her Majesty was presented with each Ambassador’s Letters of Credence, to mark the beginning of their new diplomatic positions. Mrs Natalia Royo Ruiz de Hagerman, Ambassador from Panama, and her husband Mr Santiago Hagerman Arnus, were received by Her Majesty. The Queen also held an audience with Mr Yasumasa Nagamine, Ambassador from Japan, and his wife, Mrs Nagamine.