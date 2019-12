Celebra en grande su boda Carlos Correa

View this post on Instagram

Best Night of our lives. A moment that we will always cherish. Thank you to everybody that showed up to celebrate such a special night. I’m so happy and blessed to have found the love of my life. Love you, Wifey ❤️ @daniellardzz Oh, I promise to share some more great photos with you guys 🙏🏽 Thank you for the well wishes. We love you guys ❤️