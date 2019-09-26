Palacio de Buckigham anuncia boda real
La princesa Beatrice de York, nieta de la reina Isabel II, se casa
La princesa Beatrice de York, nieta de la reina Isabel II, se comprometió con el empresario italiano Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, informó hoy el palacio de Buckigham.
Se informó que la pareja, quien se comprometió a principio de este mes en Italia, se casará en 2020.
Beatrice es hija del príncipe Andrés y Sarah Ferguson, y hermana de la princesa Eugenia de York, quien se casó el pasado octubre con el empresario Jack Brooksbank.
Beabea – wow! I'm so happy for you my dearest big sissy and dear Edo. It's been a long time coming and you two are meant to be. 📷 by me!! “We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement. We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to actually be married. We share so many similar interests and values and we know that this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness”