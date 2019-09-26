Palacio de Buckigham anuncia boda real

La princesa Beatrice de York, nieta de la reina Isabel II, se casa

Por Metro PR

La princesa Beatrice de York, nieta de la reina Isabel II, se comprometió con el empresario italiano Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, informó hoy el palacio de Buckigham.

Se informó que la pareja, quien se comprometió a principio de este mes en Italia, se casará en 2020.

Beatrice es hija del príncipe Andrés y Sarah Ferguson, y hermana de la princesa Eugenia de York, quien se casó el pasado octubre con el empresario Jack Brooksbank.

 

Loading...
Revisa el siguiente artículo