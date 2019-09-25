"Friends" llega a los cines de la isla

Como parte de la celebración del vigésimo quinto aniversario, la serie “Friends” llega a las salas de cine de la isla.

De acuerdo con Caribbean Cinemas en su cuenta de Facebook “The One With the Anniversary”, se presentará los días 14, 19 y 22 de octubre en algunos de sus cines.

Los cines participantes serán Plaza las Américas, Plaza del Sol, Plaza del Caribe, Arecibo, Fajardo, San Patricio, Plaza Guaynabo, Las Piedras, Montehiedra, Western Plaza y Ponce Town.

Se informó que los asistentes disfrutarán de cuatro episodios, una entrevista con el elenco y un segmento de bloopers y contenido extra.

Caribbean Cinemas informó a los fanáticos de la famosa serie a estar pendiente para la venta de boletos.

Octubre 14 Entrevista con elenco Piloto -> ReDo (1994-95) The One with the the Blackout (1994-95) The One with the Birth (1994-95) The One Where Ross Finds Out (1995-96) Bloopers/contenido extra

Octubre 19 Entrevista con elenco The One with the Prom Video (1995-96) The One Where No One’s Ready (1996-97) The One with the Morning After (1996-97) The One with the Embryos (1997-98) Bloopers/contenido extra

Octubre 22 Entrevista con elenco The One with Chandler in a Box (1997-98) The One with Ross’s Wedding – Part 2 (1997-98) The One Where Everyone Finds Out (1998-99) The One Where Ross Got High (1999-00) Bloopers/contenido extra



