"Friends" llega a los cines de la isla
En octubre
Por Metro PR
Como parte de la celebración del vigésimo quinto aniversario, la serie “Friends” llega a las salas de cine de la isla.
De acuerdo con Caribbean Cinemas en su cuenta de Facebook “The One With the Anniversary”, se presentará los días 14, 19 y 22 de octubre en algunos de sus cines.
Los cines participantes serán Plaza las Américas, Plaza del Sol, Plaza del Caribe, Arecibo, Fajardo, San Patricio, Plaza Guaynabo, Las Piedras, Montehiedra, Western Plaza y Ponce Town.
Se informó que los asistentes disfrutarán de cuatro episodios, una entrevista con el elenco y un segmento de bloopers y contenido extra.
Caribbean Cinemas informó a los fanáticos de la famosa serie a estar pendiente para la venta de boletos.
- Octubre 14
- Entrevista con elenco
- Piloto -> ReDo (1994-95)
- The One with the the Blackout (1994-95)
- The One with the Birth (1994-95)
- The One Where Ross Finds Out (1995-96)
- Bloopers/contenido extra
- Octubre 19
- Entrevista con elenco
- The One with the Prom Video (1995-96)
- The One Where No One’s Ready (1996-97)
- The One with the Morning After (1996-97)
- The One with the Embryos (1997-98)
- Bloopers/contenido extra
- Octubre 22
- Entrevista con elenco
- The One with Chandler in a Box (1997-98)
- The One with Ross’s Wedding – Part 2 (1997-98)
- The One Where Everyone Finds Out (1998-99)
- The One Where Ross Got High (1999-00)
- Bloopers/contenido extra
