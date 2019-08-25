Revelan que el príncipe Harry está de luto por una devastadora pérdida
Un amigo cercano falleció.
Un terrible dolor está sintiendo el príncipe Harry, según los reportes de medios británicos, pues, el duque de Sussex habría experimentado una terrible pérdida que lo dejó devastado.
Según informaron diversos medios de comunicación, el príncipe está atravesando un momento difícil luego de enterarse que uno de sus amigos más cercanos falleció.
Harry está de luto por la muerte de quien fue su entrenador y lo preparó por un largo tiempo para la caminata de caridad del Polo Sur, Jules Roberts, quien se presume, se quitó la vida.
El príncipe Harry está en 'Shock'
Fue el portal Mirror que informó que Roberts entrenó a Harry hace seis años para el difícil viaje al Polo Sur con el propósito de ayudar a la organización Forces Walking With The Wounded.
El príncipe Harry demostró sus condolencias enviando una nota y flores a la esposa de Roberts, Francesca, y a su pequeña hija de dos años.
Fuentes cercanas a la realeza afirmaron a medios británicos que la muerte de su amigo lo tiene devastado y que se encuentra en “shock” porque no puede creer que una situación de ese tipo haya ocurrido.
Meghan Markle ha sido una esposa cariñosa para apoyar a Harry en este difícil momento y se ha preocupado por hacer todo lo posible para que él pueda sobrellevar este complicado momento.