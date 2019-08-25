Revelan que el príncipe Harry está de luto por una devastadora pérdida

View this post on Instagram

Today is Armed Forces Day – celebrating the men and women who make up the military community: from those that are serving, to families, veterans, reservists, cadets and charities. To all those serving in the Armed Forces, both in the UK and abroad, be it in uniform or family – we want to thank you for the work you do every day in representing and protecting your country. Once served, always serving. ********************************************** After ten years of military service, this day is especially important to The Duke as seen in his establishment of The Invictus Games as well as The Endeavour Fund. The Duchess has also been dedicated to the Armed Forces community, having visited troops around the world on a tour with The Chairman of The US Joint Chiefs of Staff before meeting The Duke of Sussex. Given The Duke’s passion around mental wellness, he has been working in collaboration with the Ministry of Defence to help improve training across the Defence community, focusing on prevention. This commitment also focuses on ‘mental fitness,’ a reframing of how we perceive our internal strength which The Duke and the MOD will be launching later this year after two years of development. The aim is to improve the understanding that good management of positive mental health should be a normal part of everyday life in the military and leading the way for the rest of society. Photo credit: PA, Getty, Matt Cardy