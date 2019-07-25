Artistas reaccionan a la renuncia del gobernador
Se inundan las redes sociales
Artistas y figuras públicas celebraron la renuncia de Ricardo Rosselló como gobernador de Puerto Rico, luego de las contundentes manifestaciones que se realizaron en Puerto Rico y a nivel internacional por su participación en un chat de Telegram, en el que –junto a sus asesores y consultores más cercanos– realizó expresiones homofóbicas y misóginas.
Ricky Martin, Tommy Torres, René Pérez (Residente), Daddy Yankee y Bad Bunny fueron algunos de los artistas que se mantuvieron animando al pueblo y encabezaron masivas marchas para exigir la salida del mandatario, quien se mantuvo oculto por los pasados días.
A continuación algunos de los mensajes:
View this post on Instagram
esperar 1 día entero para un video de 13 minutos en donde lo único importante del mismo fueron estos 18 segundos, wow 🤯✊🏻 PUERTO RICO!!! Unidos podemos lograr cosas mas grandes aun! Aprovechemos está fuerza que hemos tomado para luchar por lo justo!! Para seguir sacando a estos corruptos que abusan del pueblo!! Para construir un mejor Puerto Rico!! A LOS POLITICOS!! YA USTEDES HAN SIDO TESTIGO QUE LAS EPOCAS EN LAS QUE MANTENÍAN AL PUEBLO CIEGO CON SUS MENTIRAS Y MANIPULACIONES PASARÓN!! LES QUEDA MUY POCO!! PONGANSE A TRABAJAR POR EL PAÍS DE MANERA HONESTA Y COMPROMETIDA, O DE LO CONTRARIO SENTIRAN NUESTRA FUERZA Y FURIA!! PUERTO RICO!! LOS AMOOO!!! CREO EN MI PAÍS! CREO EN MI GENERACIÓN! LA GENERACIÓN DEL: YO NO ME DEJO!!! ✊🏻🇵🇷🔥
View this post on Instagram
Puerto Rico we did it. And we did it in peace. With no guns, like Gandhi. We demanded respect and we were heard. Respect for our children, respect for our women, respect for the LGBT community, respect for our dead. This will never happen again. We won’t let anyone walk all over us again. We will be attentive, vigilant. There’s so much to do now. It is now we need to work more than ever. We succeeded today because we were united. For many decades Puerto Rico was divided. NOT ANY MORE. I am hopeful of our new generation that is instinctively moving things forward. And now, we turn the page. I see a very bright future. I now feel very calm as I celebrate. It’s been a roller coaster of emotions. From anger to joy (I’ve cried like crazy). This has been a birth. We now can achieve anything we want. We are an example. No more corruption, no more trash. WE’VE RESCUED OUR ISLAND. And now, go out to the streets. GO AND CELEBRATE but please DO NOT DROP THE BALL. EYES WIDE OPEN FROM NOW ON. I want to thank the members of the press for keeping us informed. Thank you. Because of your outstanding job, the whole world listened. I am sure some “Leaders of the world” won’t be able to sleep tonight. I’m sure some are nervous. We’ve written a powerful page in history tonight. PUERTO RICO, ESTAMOS BIEN. Te amo. 🇵🇷🔥🇵🇷
se siente cabrón hacer historia con mi gente, con mi pueblo, con mi Puerto Rico! ESTOY BIEN CABRONAMENTE ORGULLOSO DE USTEDES!! DE NOSOTROS!!! 🖤🇵🇷✊🏻 WOW!! PUERTO RICOOOO PUÑETA!!!!!!
— 👁 (@sanbenito) July 25, 2019