Meghan Markle "no tiene corazón" afirma su media hermana
La familia siempre atacando a la duquesa
La media hermana de Meghan Markle, Samantha Markle, atacó una vez más a la duquesa de Sussex en el nuevo documental Meghan and the Markles: A Family at War.
Ahora acusa a la actriz de 37 años de “no tener corazón”, reseñó el portal Aol. En el documental británico, transmitido el pasado 1 de marzo en el Canal 5 de Reino Unido, habló sobre la ‘falta de sentimientos’ de su hermana.
“Ella no tiene corazón o estaría haciendo todo lo posible para que nuestro padre se sienta cómodo y amado, asegurándose de que está cómodo en su vejez”, dijo Samantha, de 54 años.
Sobre la carta que le escribió Meghan Markle a su padre diciéndole que “le rompió el corazón en mil pedazos” por hablar de su vida a la prensa, Samantha opinió: “¿Con el corazón roto? Él es el que tiene el corazón roto. Ella no puede transformarse en la víctima aquí”.
Meghan y su padre han estado separados desde su boda en mayo de 2018, a la que no asistió después de sufrir un ataque al corazón como consecuencia de un escándalo fotográfico en los titulares de los principales periódicos británicos, que Samantha más tarde admitió que había ayudado a orquestar.
El documental analiza por qué ningún miembro de la familia de Meghan, excepto su madre, Doria Ragland, estuvo presente en su boda en el castillo de Windsor en Londres, y documenta la enemistad entre la ex actriz y sus familiares.
Samantha dijo que cree que Meghan está “avergonzada” de su familia, incluido su hermanastro, Thomas Markle Jr, quien fue arrestado y su hijo, Tyler Dooley , un agricultor de cannabis, que lanzó una línea de marihuana llamada Markle's Sparkle.