Meghan Markle "no tiene corazón" afirma su media hermana

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are greeted by the daughters of the British Ambassador, @reillytsa, at their residence for a reception this evening. Inside The Duke and Duchess received a traditional rose water welcome before meeting guests. The reception bought together people from various sectors of Moroccan society. The Duke and Duchess met disabled athletes, military representatives, influential Moroccan women and social entrepreneurs. #RoyalVisitMorocco