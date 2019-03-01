Dayanara Torres da buenas noticias sobre su padecimiento de cáncer
La exbeldad boricua colgó un video en redes sociales anunciando que el cáncer de piel no se ha regado en su cuerpo
La tercera Miss Universo puertorriqueña, Dayanara Torres, anunció a través de sus redes sociales que hoy viernes, comienza su tratamiento contra el cáncer de piel. También indicó que la dicha enfermedad no se ha propagado por su cuerpo.
"¡Y estoy tan feliz de darte una buena noticia … las pruebas de la semana pasada muestran que mi cáncer no se está propagando y no llega a ninguno de mis órganos! Mañana, viernes comienzo mi primer tratamiento de radiación ??. Puede que me debilite un poco y tenga algunos dolores musculares, pero te pido …" (sic.), escribió la ex reina de belleza de 44 años junto a un video que colgó en Internet.
Torres también agradeció a sus seguidores las oraciones y el apoyo que ha recibido tras anunciar a principios de febrero pasado que fue diagnosticada con cáncer de piel.
"Quería tomarme un momento para decirles GRACIAS por todas sus oraciones, su amor y apoyo en este momento tan difícil en mi vida. Les puedo asegurar que sus oraciones han sido escuchadas y que me han llegado.Sigue orando, sigue teniéndome en tus oraciones. Estoy siempre agradecido con todos ustedes y con las montañas que todos ustedes pueden moverse por mí … Con todo mi corazón y mi alma … GRACIAS".
GRACIAS🎀THANKS 🎀SALAMAT 🎀 No Me Suelten!!! I wanted to take a moment to tell you all THANK YOU for all your Prayers, your Love & Support at this very difficult time in my Life. I can assure you that your Prayers have been heard & they have reached me. 🎀 You guys recommended me to watch a documentary called: "Heal" in @netflix it talks about the phenomena called "entanglement" and proves how so many prayers have reached me, even when I'm miles & miles away from you… Because we are all connected… it works. 🎀 & Im so Happy to give you some good news… last week's tests show that my cancer is not spreading & is not reaching any of my organs!!! Tomorrow, Friday I start my first radiation ☢️ treatment. I might get a bit weak & some muscular pains but I'm asking you… 🙏🏻 Keep Praying, keep having me in your Prayers. I am forever Grateful to all of you and the mountains you all are being able to move for me… With All of My Heart & Soul… THANK YOU🙏🏻 . #ThePowerOfPrayer #Prayer #Grateful #ElPoderDeLaOracion #Rezar #Orar #ConMuchaFe #Fe #Guerrera #Sana #Entanglement #NoMeSuelten 🙏🏻