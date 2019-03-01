Dayanara Torres da buenas noticias sobre su padecimiento de cáncer

View this post on Instagram

GRACIAS🎀THANKS 🎀SALAMAT 🎀 No Me Suelten!!! I wanted to take a moment to tell you all THANK YOU for all your Prayers, your Love & Support at this very difficult time in my Life. I can assure you that your Prayers have been heard & they have reached me. 🎀 You guys recommended me to watch a documentary called: "Heal" in @netflix it talks about the phenomena called "entanglement" and proves how so many prayers have reached me, even when I'm miles & miles away from you… Because we are all connected… it works. 🎀 & Im so Happy to give you some good news… last week's tests show that my cancer is not spreading & is not reaching any of my organs!!! Tomorrow, Friday I start my first radiation ☢️ treatment. I might get a bit weak & some muscular pains but I'm asking you… 🙏🏻 Keep Praying, keep having me in your Prayers. I am forever Grateful to all of you and the mountains you all are being able to move for me… With All of My Heart & Soul… THANK YOU🙏🏻 . #ThePowerOfPrayer #Prayer #Grateful #ElPoderDeLaOracion #Rezar #Orar #ConMuchaFe #Fe #Guerrera #Sana #Entanglement #NoMeSuelten 🙏🏻

A post shared by Dayanara Torres (@dayanarapr) on Feb 28, 2019 at 6:29pm PST