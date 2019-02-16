Presentación de "Hamilton" se interrumpe por falsa alarma de tiroteo

Una presentación del musical "Hamilton" en el SHN Orpheum Theatre en San Francisco se salió de control y terminó en caos cuando una emergencia médica fue malinterpretada como un tiroteo dentro de la sala.

Según informó el medio The Independent, antes del caos alguien activó la alarma de fuego y otra persona gritó "arma".

Específicamente, parece haber sido una mujer quien tuvo un ataque de corazón. Según el Departamento de Bomberos de San Francisco, en el caos por huir de la supuesta situación tres personas más resultaron heridas. Una de ellas terminó con una pierna rota, mientras que las demás lesiones eran de carácter "moderado".

La persona que sufrió el ataque antes de la falsa alarma permanecía el viernes en estado crítico, añadió The Hollywood Reporter.

Después de la emergencia, se indicó que el elenco de "Hamilton" regresó al escenario y la obra se completó.

***BREAKING*** 1/3 At 2151 HRs An adult had a medical emergency at the Orpheum Theater An AED was pulled which also triggered an alarm during the Hamilton Play. This resulted is confusion, and an un-organized rapid exit of the theater. During this process, 3 additional adults – — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT (@SFFDPIO) February 16, 2019

Hamilton at Orpheum ended in pandemonium. Medical emergency led to screaming, which led to others shouting “gun”. Mass evacuation (hundreds of people stampeding) and police in force. Absolutely nuts. pic.twitter.com/52N65TxTSR — Tim Goetz (@timpgoetz) February 16, 2019

I was at Hamilton tonight in San Francisco and just after Hamilton was shot people started screaming and yelling get down and running for the doors. It took a minute for the house lights to come up. Total chaos. Hunkering down in our seats. — Lauren Donohue 🍋🍒🍓 (@stolenbytigers) February 16, 2019

Our #Hamilton show ended in a mass panic. Members of the audience started screaming and running, shouts of “gun” could be heard. The entire theater cleared out. Theater staff tells us it was actually one person who suffered a medical emergency. Someone misconstrued the situation pic.twitter.com/5RoeJhwdOm — Joe Khalil (@JoeKhalilTV) February 16, 2019

Police outside responded quickly. Thankfully there was no gun, no shooter. It was however a scary few minutes. Many many people here are visibly shaken. Crowds were running for the exits and ducking for cover @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/3MSrxNOOmG — Joe Khalil (@JoeKhalilTV) February 16, 2019