Presentación de "Hamilton" se interrumpe por falsa alarma de tiroteo

No obstante, la información se supo luego que el miedo y caos se acaparara de los presentes

Una presentación del musical "Hamilton" en el SHN Orpheum Theatre en San Francisco se salió de control y terminó en caos cuando una emergencia médica fue malinterpretada como un tiroteo dentro de la sala.

Según informó el medio The Independent, antes del caos alguien activó la alarma de fuego y otra persona gritó "arma".

Específicamente, parece haber sido una mujer quien tuvo un ataque de corazón. Según el Departamento de Bomberos de San Francisco, en el caos por huir de la supuesta situación tres personas más resultaron heridas. Una de ellas terminó con una pierna rota, mientras que las demás lesiones eran de carácter "moderado".

La persona que sufrió el ataque antes de la falsa alarma permanecía el viernes en estado crítico, añadió The Hollywood Reporter.

Después de la emergencia, se indicó que el elenco de "Hamilton" regresó al escenario y la obra se completó.

