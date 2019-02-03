De aniversario JLo y Alex Rodríguez
La pareja cumple dos años de relación amorosa
La actriz y cantante Jennifer López y el expelotero Alex Rodríguez están de celebración.
Y es que la pareja se encuentra celebrando dos años de relación amorosa. López compartió una imagen de ambos y acompañó un mensaje en su perfil de Instagram con motivo del festejo.
"Dos años de risas. Dos años de diversión. Dos años de aventuras. De emoción, de crecimiento, de aprendizaje, de amistad verdadera y de mucho amor", sostuvo.
Two years of laughter Two years of fun Two years of adventures Of excitement of growing and learning Of true friendship And so much love!! You make my world a more beautiful safe and stable place… in the midst of our ever-changing, ever-moving life… you make me feel like a teenager starting out all over again… Every time I think I have you pegged, you surprise me in the most wonderful ways reminding me how blessed I am to have found you now in this moment at this time… our time… Te Amo Macho… #atapontheshoulder #2years