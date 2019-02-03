De aniversario JLo y Alex Rodríguez

La pareja cumple dos años de relación amorosa

Por Metro Puerto Rico

La actriz y cantante Jennifer López y el expelotero Alex Rodríguez están de celebración.

Y es que la pareja se encuentra celebrando dos años de relación amorosa. López compartió una imagen de ambos y acompañó un mensaje en su perfil de Instagram con motivo del festejo.

"Dos años de risas. Dos años de diversión. Dos años de aventuras. De emoción, de crecimiento, de aprendizaje, de amistad verdadera y de mucho amor", sostuvo.

