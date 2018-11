Reina Isabel exige a Meghan Markle que se vista apropiadamente

View this post on Instagram

“One of the joys of our visit to New Zealand has been the opportunity to meet so many young New Zealanders who are devoting their talents and energy to making a difference. There are creative, gifted and caring Te Arawa Rangatahi (young people) here, who are using their talents to preserve and promote the Māori language, to support mental wellbeing, and to achieve in areas that will benefit their communities, and their country.” — In Rotorua The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Te Papaiouru Marae, where they met the local Te Arawa and Ngāti Whakaue iwi. Korowai (feather clocks) were placed on the shoulders of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex in preparation for the spectular Pōwhiri, the Ceremony of Welcome. Thank you to everyone that made Their Royal Highnesses final day of their tour such a special one! 📷 Mark Tantrum / Kensington Palace / PA #RoyalVisitNZ #New Zealand #Rotorua