Cardi B reparte abrigos en Nueva York

View this post on Instagram

IT WAS LIT IN MARLBORO TODAY !My Hat @astonmartinchuck hit me up a couple of days ago about a coat giveaway we couldn’t believe how big this was and how many people pulled up, i wasn’t ready😩😩!Thanks Marlboro! I shot RED BARZ & PULL UP ON ME out here .I will be back before the year end .THANKS @traxnyc @Astonmartinchuck @danielsleather @nytentsale @mr_Footwork @bg_chopwhop FOR putting this together and the Marlboro community 🎩.I can’t wait to this in my borough next BX.

A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on Oct 18, 2018 at 8:01pm PDT